JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 for 583 Vacancies through JECCE : 10th Pass Eligible

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022 at http://jssc.nic.in.
JSSC Excise Constable Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 26 March 2022
JSSC Excise Constable Vacancy Details
Excise Constable - 583 Posts (UR-237, ST-148, SC-57, EBC-50, BC-32, OBC- 59)
JSSC Excise Constable Salary:
Rs. 19900- 63200/-
Eligibility Criteria for JSSC Excise Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be10th class passed
How to Apply for JSSC JECCE 2022 ?
The candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022