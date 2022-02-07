JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 for 583 Vacancies through JECCE : 10th Pass Eligible

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022 at http://jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Excise Constable Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 26 March 2022

JSSC Excise Constable Vacancy Details

Excise Constable - 583 Posts (UR-237, ST-148, SC-57, EBC-50, BC-32, OBC- 59)

JSSC Excise Constable Salary:

Rs. 19900- 63200/-

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC Excise Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be10th class passed

How to Apply for JSSC JECCE 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022