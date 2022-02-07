JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 for 583 Vacancies through JECCE : 10th Pass Eligible

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable.

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 22:19 IST
JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022
JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2022

JSSC  Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022 at http://jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Excise Constable Notification Download

Important Dates 

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 26 March 2022

JSSC Excise Constable Vacancy Details

Excise Constable - 583 Posts (UR-237, ST-148, SC-57, EBC-50, BC-32, OBC- 59)

JSSC Excise Constable Salary:

Rs. 19900- 63200/-

Eligibility Criteria for JSSC Excise Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be10th class passed

How to Apply for JSSC JECCE 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2022 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.