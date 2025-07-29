Kalyani University Result 2025 OUT at klyuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Kalyani University Result 2025 OUT: Kalyani University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link and the steps to download the Kalyani University results 2025 provided below.

Jul 29, 2025, 16:02 IST
Kalyani University Result 2025: Kalyani University (KU)has recently released the annual/semester results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. KU Results 2025 have been released online on the official website- klyuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the KU Results 2025, students need to enter their registration number.

KU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Kalyani University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Kalyani University results on the official exam portal of the University- klyuniv.ac.in. 

How to Check Kalyani University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kalyani University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - klyuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students Zone’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on ‘Result’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or name

Step 5: Result PDF will appear,check the results and download it.

Kalyani University: Highlights

Kalyani University (KU), is located in Kalyani, West Bengal. It was established in the year 1960. The university was established by The Kalyani University Act 1960' of the Government of West Bengal. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).  The University of Kalyani has 37 departments organised into 6 faculty councils. Kalyani University offers diploma, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various faculty like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering, Technology & Management, Faculty of Arts & Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Music & Fine arts, and School of Interdisciplinary Studies.

Kalyani University Highlights

University Name

Kalyani University

Established

1960

Location

Kalyani, West Bengal

KU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

