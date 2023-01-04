Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Check application form, eligibility, how to apply and other details.

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL), a leading digitally advanced Private Sector Bank with a pan-India footprint, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers (Scale-I). Interested candidates can submit applications online from 31 Dec 2022 to 10 January 2023.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 Dec 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 10 January 2023

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduates in any discipline (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ UGC/other Govt. regulatory Bodies) are eligible to apply (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/One year Executive-MBA

Age Limit: Maximum 28 years (The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.)

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam

How to Apply for Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023