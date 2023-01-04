Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL), a leading digitally advanced Private Sector Bank with a pan-India footprint, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers (Scale-I). Interested candidates can submit applications online from 31 Dec 2022 to 10 January 2023.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 31 Dec 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 10 January 2023
Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Post Graduates in any discipline (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ UGC/other Govt. regulatory Bodies) are eligible to apply (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/One year Executive-MBA
- Age Limit: Maximum 28 years (The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.)
Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria
The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam
How to Apply for Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023
- Candidates have to visit the Bank’s website www.karnatakabank.com, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
- To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
- Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ BUTTON.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
- Upload Photo & Signature
- Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
- Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on 'Submit' button.