Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @karnatakabank.com

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL), a leading digitally advanced Private Sector Bank with a pan-India footprint,  has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers (Scale-I). Interested candidates can submit applications online from 31 Dec 2022 to 10 January 2023. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 31 Dec 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 January 2023

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Post Graduates in any discipline (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ UGC/other Govt. regulatory Bodies) are eligible to apply (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/One year Executive-MBA
  • Age Limit: Maximum 28 years (The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.)

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam

How to Apply for Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2023

  1. Candidates have to visit the Bank’s website www.karnatakabank.com, click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
  2.  To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
  3. Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/entertained after clicking the ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ BUTTON.
  4. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button.
  5. Upload Photo & Signature
  6. Candidates can proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.
  7. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
  8. Click on 'Submit' button.

