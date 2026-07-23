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Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment for Group D 2026: Check Notification, Eligibility and Direct Link to Apply

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 16:29 IST

Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has announced the Group D Forest Observer Recruitment 2026. Check the official notification, eligibility criteria, important dates, and direct link to apply online and other details.

Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment for Group D 2026: Check Notification, Eligibility and Direct Link to Apply
Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment for Group D 2026: Check Notification, Eligibility and Direct Link to Apply

The Karnataka Forest Department, under the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority, has released the notification for direct recruitment to 675 Forest Observer Group D posts across Karnataka for 2026-27. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment should have passed the class 10th or an equivalent exam and are eligible to apply online at the official website, i.e., aranya.gov.in. The registrations will start from August 1, 2026, to August 31, 2026. The selection process will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the SSLC, which will then be followed by the next stage of the selection process, Physical Standard, Endurance, and Efficiency Test. There will be no written exam for this post.

Key Highlights of Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026

Given below are the key highlights of the Karnataka Forest Observer recruitment process 2026:-

Feature

Highlights

Conducting Body

Karnataka Forest Department (Office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority)

Notification Release Date

July 20, 2026

Post Name

Forest Observer, Group D

Total Number of Vacancies

675 (across various circles)

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 1, 2026

Application Close Date

August 31, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

Septeber 2, 2026

Selection Process
  • Merit List (SSLC Marks)
  • Physical Standard, Endurance and Efficiency Tests

Official Website

aranya.gov.in 

Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF

The post of the Karnataka Forest Observer is available across various circles of Karnataka. There are a total of 675 vacancies for Group D available for the eligible candidates. Given below is the breakdown of the number of vacancies and their official notification for the Karnataka Forest Observer Posts 2026:-

Circle Name

Total Number of Posts

Official PDF

Shimoga Circle

44

Download PDF Here

Mysore Circle

121

Download PDF Here

Belgaum Circle

42

Download PDF Here

Bellary Circle

64

Download PDF Here

Bangalore Circle

82

Download PDF Here

Chamarajnagar Circle

159

Download PDF Here

Kalaburgi Circle

6

Download PDF Here

Hassan Circle

31

Download PDF Here

Chikkamagaluru Circle

60

Download PDF Here

Dharwad Circle

12

Download PDF Here

Mangalore Circle

54

Download PDF Here

Kanara

67

Download PDF Here

Kodagu

32

Download PDF Here

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026

The official authority of the Karnataka Forest Observer has set some eligibility criteria, which the candidate should follow. These are as follows:-

  • Candidate must be an Indian Citizen.
  • The candidates must be physically fit, mentally fit, and free from any physical deficiencies to be eligible.
  • Candidates must have qualified for Class 10th conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or any other equivalent exam from a recognised board.
  • The age limit prescribed by the authority is as follows:-

Category

Maximum Age Limit

General and Unreserved Category

30 years

SC, ST and Category-I

33 years

Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B (backward Classes)

32 years

The minimum age is prescribed as 18 years of age. The salary range for the Karnataka Forest Observer will be as per the Karnataka Civil Services pay scale and will range from Rs. 29,600 to Rs. 52,800.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 16:29 IST

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