Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment for Group D 2026: Check Notification, Eligibility and Direct Link to Apply
Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) has announced the Group D Forest Observer Recruitment 2026. Check the official notification, eligibility criteria, important dates, and direct link to apply online and other details.
The Karnataka Forest Department, under the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority, has released the notification for direct recruitment to 675 Forest Observer Group D posts across Karnataka for 2026-27. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment should have passed the class 10th or an equivalent exam and are eligible to apply online at the official website, i.e., aranya.gov.in. The registrations will start from August 1, 2026, to August 31, 2026. The selection process will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the SSLC, which will then be followed by the next stage of the selection process, Physical Standard, Endurance, and Efficiency Test. There will be no written exam for this post.
Key Highlights of Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026
Given below are the key highlights of the Karnataka Forest Observer recruitment process 2026:-
|
Feature
|
Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Karnataka Forest Department (Office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority)
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Notification Release Date
|
July 20, 2026
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Post Name
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Forest Observer, Group D
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Total Number of Vacancies
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675 (across various circles)
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 1, 2026
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Application Close Date
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August 31, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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Septeber 2, 2026
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Selection Process
|
|
Official Website
Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF
The post of the Karnataka Forest Observer is available across various circles of Karnataka. There are a total of 675 vacancies for Group D available for the eligible candidates. Given below is the breakdown of the number of vacancies and their official notification for the Karnataka Forest Observer Posts 2026:-
|
Circle Name
|
Total Number of Posts
|
Official PDF
|
Shimoga Circle
|
44
|
Mysore Circle
|
121
|
Belgaum Circle
|
42
|
Bellary Circle
|
64
|
Bangalore Circle
|
82
|
Chamarajnagar Circle
|
159
|
Download PDF Here
|
Kalaburgi Circle
|
6
|
Hassan Circle
|
31
|
Chikkamagaluru Circle
|
60
|
Dharwad Circle
|
12
|
Mangalore Circle
|
54
|
Kanara
|
67
|
Kodagu
|
32
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026
The official authority of the Karnataka Forest Observer has set some eligibility criteria, which the candidate should follow. These are as follows:-
- Candidate must be an Indian Citizen.
- The candidates must be physically fit, mentally fit, and free from any physical deficiencies to be eligible.
- Candidates must have qualified for Class 10th conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or any other equivalent exam from a recognised board.
- The age limit prescribed by the authority is as follows:-
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Limit
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General and Unreserved Category
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30 years
|
SC, ST and Category-I
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33 years
|
Category 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B (backward Classes)
|
32 years
The minimum age is prescribed as 18 years of age. The salary range for the Karnataka Forest Observer will be as per the Karnataka Civil Services pay scale and will range from Rs. 29,600 to Rs. 52,800.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.