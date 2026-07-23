Karnataka Forest Department Recruitment for Group D 2026: Check Notification, Eligibility and Direct Link to Apply

The Karnataka Forest Department, under the office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority, has released the notification for direct recruitment to 675 Forest Observer Group D posts across Karnataka for 2026-27. Those candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment should have passed the class 10th or an equivalent exam and are eligible to apply online at the official website, i.e., aranya.gov.in. The registrations will start from August 1, 2026, to August 31, 2026. The selection process will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the SSLC, which will then be followed by the next stage of the selection process, Physical Standard, Endurance, and Efficiency Test. There will be no written exam for this post. Key Highlights of Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026

Given below are the key highlights of the Karnataka Forest Observer recruitment process 2026:- Feature Highlights Conducting Body Karnataka Forest Department (Office of the Chief Conservator of Forests and Selection Authority) Notification Release Date July 20, 2026 Post Name Forest Observer, Group D Total Number of Vacancies 675 (across various circles) Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 1, 2026 Application Close Date August 31, 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment Septeber 2, 2026 Selection Process Merit List (SSLC Marks)

Physical Standard, Endurance and Efficiency Tests Official Website aranya.gov.in Karnataka Forest Observer Recruitment 2026 Official Notification PDF The post of the Karnataka Forest Observer is available across various circles of Karnataka. There are a total of 675 vacancies for Group D available for the eligible candidates. Given below is the breakdown of the number of vacancies and their official notification for the Karnataka Forest Observer Posts 2026:-