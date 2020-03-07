Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020 Out for Civil & Armed Constable ET PST, Check KSP Admit Card @ksp.gov.in

Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police has released Civil & Armed Constable ET PST Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for KSP Civil & Armed Constable 2020 (Advt No. 09-4/2019-20) can download the ET PST Admit Card through the official website of Karnataka State Police.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

The direct link for downloading Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download it by entering credentials on the login page.

Candidates can download KSP Civil and Armed Constable ET PST Admit Card 2020 from my application link and take a printout of the admit card and attend the ET-PST on the date mentioned in the call letter without fail.

A total of 2013 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. For which, the selection shall be made through written test and physical endurance test. Those who will qualify in both will be called for the further recruitment process.

Procedure to Download KSP Civil and Armed Constable ET PST Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of Karnataka State Police.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Click on KSP Civil and Armed Constable ET PST Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the essential credentials and click on the submit button.

The KSP Civil and Armed Constable ET PST Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the KSP Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

