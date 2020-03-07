Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020: 1664 Vacancies Notified for ETT Teacher Posts, Apply Online by 25 Mar

Punjab Education Board Recruitment 2020: Punjab Education Board Punjab has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ETT Teachers in various departments. Interested candidates can apply to the teacher posts through the online mode only.

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Online Application Process has been started at educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates with the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 25 March 2020. Candidates are advised to check this article for educational qualification, experience, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 25 March 2020

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

ETT Teacher – 1664 Posts

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Graduation Degree with minimum fifty-five percent marks and should possess two years Elementary Teachers' Training course from a recognized university or institution or two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or qualifications.

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 37 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per relaxation)

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 10300 Per Month

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 25 March 2020. Candidates can check to the official links provided in this article for more details.

Punjab Education Board Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST – Rs. 500/-

