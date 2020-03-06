DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020: Applications invited for 60 Graduate Technician & Trade Apprentice Posts

Advanced Systems Laboratory: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in its various departments. Candidates seeking a job opportunity for the post of the apprentice have a great opportunity under ASL. Interested candidates can apply to the post by following the instructions given in this article. The last date of application is 15 days (22 March 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020: 15 days (22 March 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice – 20 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 20 Posts

Trade Apprentice – 20 Posts

DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have Degree/Diploma/ITI Certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020 Pay Scale

Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – Rs. 8000/-

Trade Apprentice – Rs. 7700/- to 8050/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for DRDO ASL Apprentice Notification 2020 by sending applications to the Advanced Systems Laboratory, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hyderabad – 500058 latest within 15 days (22 March 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

