State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: 865 Vacancies for ANM Posts, Apply @ statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: State Health Society, Bihar has published the recruitment notification for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), against advertisement number 03/2020. The recruitment will be done through online mode only.

State Health Society Bihar Online Application will start from 09 March 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SHS Bihar Recruitment through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before 30 March 2020 till 06:00 PM.

Candidates seeking to apply for SHS ANM Jobs should possess Diploma in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course. More details on SHSB ANM Recruitment 2020 are given below in this article .

Notification Details

Notification Number - 03/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 09 March 2020 from 10 AM

Last Date of Application - 30 March 2020 till 06:00 PM

State Health Society Bihar ANM Vacancy Details

ANM - 865 Posts

UR-225

UR(F)-122

EWS 61

EWS(F)-25

MBC-97

MBC(F)-58

SC-86

SC(F)- 52

BC—69

BC(F)-35

ST-6

ST(F)-3

WBC-26

Salary:

Rs. 11,500

Eligibility Criteria for State Health Society Bihar ANM Post

Diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute

Registration of candidates from "Bihar Nurses Registration Council" shall also be necessarv

How to Apply for State Health Society Bihar ANM Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for online for the post through official website www.statehealthsocietybihar.org from 09 to 30 March 2020.

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment Notification

State Health Society Bihar ANM Online Application

