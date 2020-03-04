MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: 18 Vacancies Notified for Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online by 18 Mar

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Executive and Non-Executive. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Executive and Non-Executive through the prescribed format on or before 18 March 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: 18 March 2020

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Manager (Civil) – 2 Posts

Junior Manager (Administration) – 2 Posts

Asst. Manager (IT - Systems Admin.) – 1 Post

Junior Artisan (Fitter) – 6 Posts

Junior Artisan (Electrical) (WG-2) – 3 Posts

NDT Operator– 4 Posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Manager (Civil) - B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering with minimum 1-year post qualification experience.

Junior Manager (Administration) – Graduate with at least 55% marks and 2 years Masters degree in Business Management (MBA) or equivalent.

Assistant Manager (IT- Systems Administration) - BE/B.Tech in CSE/IT/ECE or 60% marks in

Junior Artisan - SSC + ITI (Fitter) with NAC with a minimum of 4 years of post-qualification experience in equipment maintenance.

NDT Operator - Diploma (Metallurgy/ Mechanical) with valid NDT Level-II Certificate in Radiography Testing.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 18 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the pasted hyperlinks for details.

Latest Government Jobs:



RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 1098 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 943 Teacher, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 158 Professor, Additional Professor and Other Posts

SSB Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2020 Notification: 10 Vacancies, Check details here