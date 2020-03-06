BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 31 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 16 March

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 11 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020: 25 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application fee: 31 March 2020

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer – 31 Posts

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduation Degree in Civil Engineering are eligible to apply for the post.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 years to 37 years (There should be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Level 09 Grade Pay Rs. 5400/-

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected for Assistant Engineer Post on the basis of their performance in written test.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link – to active soon

Official Notification

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Assistant Engineer Posts through the online mode on or before 31 March 2020. Candidates can directly apply online by clicking on the above link.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

For Others: Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PH/Women Candidates of Bihar State – Rs. 200/-

