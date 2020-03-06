TNPCB Recruitment 2020 for 224 Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts

TNPCB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 23 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 02/2019

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application and Fee - 23 March 2020

TNPCB Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 224

Assistant Engineer – 73 Posts

Environmental Scientist – 60 Posts

Assistant (Junior Assistant) – 36 Posts

Typist – 55 Posts

Salary:

Assistant Engineer – 37,700 – 1,19,500/- (Level 20)

Environmental Scientist – 37,700 – 1,19,500/- (Level 20)

Assistant (Junior Assistant) – 19,500 – 62,000/- (Level 8)

Typist – 19,500 – 62,000/- (Level 8)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Engineer – Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or Chemical Engineering, and Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering/ Science and Technology awarded by Anna University / M.Tech. Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals awarded by Anna University/ M.E. Environmental Management awarded by Anna University.

Environmental Scientist – Master’s Degree in Science

Assistant (Junior Assistant) – Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months.

Typist – Bachelor’s Degree and pass in the Government Technical Examination in Typewriting Higher Grade in English and Tamil and Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six month.

Age Limit:

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Online examination. Shortlisted Candidates for the post of Typists will undergo Skill Test of typing in English and Tamil before selection.

How to Apply for TNPCB Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply Online through the TNPCB’s Website on or before 23 March 2020.

TNPCB Recruitment Notification PDF

TNPCB Recruitment Online Application

Exam Fee: