TNPCB Recruitment 2020 for 224 Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts

TNPCB Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 23 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 02/2019
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application and Fee - 23 March 2020
TNPCB Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 224
- Assistant Engineer – 73 Posts
- Environmental Scientist – 60 Posts
- Assistant (Junior Assistant) – 36 Posts
- Typist – 55 Posts
Salary:
- Assistant Engineer – 37,700 – 1,19,500/- (Level 20)
- Environmental Scientist – 37,700 – 1,19,500/- (Level 20)
- Assistant (Junior Assistant) – 19,500 – 62,000/- (Level 8)
- Typist – 19,500 – 62,000/- (Level 8)
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Assistant Engineer – Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or Chemical Engineering, and Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering/ Science and Technology awarded by Anna University / M.Tech. Petroleum Refining and Petrochemicals awarded by Anna University/ M.E. Environmental Management awarded by Anna University.
- Environmental Scientist – Master’s Degree in Science
- Assistant (Junior Assistant) – Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six months.
- Typist – Bachelor’s Degree and pass in the Government Technical Examination in Typewriting Higher Grade in English and Tamil and Diploma / Certificate in Computer Course for a period of minimum six month.
Age Limit:
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Online examination. Shortlisted Candidates for the post of Typists will undergo Skill Test of typing in English and Tamil before selection.
How to Apply for TNPCB Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and Typist Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply Online through the TNPCB’s Website on or before 23 March 2020.
TNPCB Recruitment Notification PDF
TNPCB Recruitment Online Application
Exam Fee:
- OC, BC(O), BC(M), MBC/DNC] – Rs. 500/-
- SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Differently Abled persons, Destitute Widows - Rs. 250/-