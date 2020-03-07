WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 9333 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 13 March @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in the Cadre of the West Bengal Health Service under the control of the Directorate of Health services, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

Online Applications for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 will be submitted between 13 March 2020 to 23 March 2020 for 9333 vacant posts. There will be a lary of Rs. 34,136/- in the PayScale Level of 9 after getting appointed for the aforesaid post. Can

candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other essential details by scrolling down.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 13 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse – 9333 Posts

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate who have done General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing. Apart from this, the candidate should have knowledge of Bengali/Nepali Language and registered as Female/Male Nurse Midwifery from West Bengal Nursing Council.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 39 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online application Link – to active on 13 March 2020

Official Website

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 on or before 23 March 2020.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Online Application Fee