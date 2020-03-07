SEBI Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 147 Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Posts

SEBI Recruitment 2020: Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

A total of 147 vacancies have been notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager). Candidates can apply to aforesaid posts through the online mode only. The Online Application Window for SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 is opened from March 07, 2020 to March 23, 2020. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other essential details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020

Admit Card Release Date – will be intimated

Phase 1 Online Exam – 12 April 2020

Phase 2 Online Exam – 3 May 2020

Phase III Interview - will be intimated

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) –147 Posts

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General - Candidates holding a Masters Degree in any discipline, Bachelors Degree in Law/Engineering from a recognized University, CA/CFA/CS qualified candidates are eligible for this post.

Legal – Candidates holding a Law Degree are eligible to apply.

Information Technology – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Electrical/Electronics/Electronics And Communication/Information Technology/Computer Science) OR Masters in Computers Application OR Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in Computers/Information Technology.

Engineering (Civil/Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Civil Engineering from any recognized University.

Research – Master’s Degree in Statistics/Economics/Commerce/Business Administration (Finance)/Econometrics from a recognized University.

Official Language - Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/English/Economics/Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University.

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Registration

Login

Official Website

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 on or before 23 March 2020.

SEBI Officer Grade A (Asst Manager) Recruitment 2020 Online Application Fee