KAR TET Answer Key 2023 Out: Download Karnataka TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDF Here

KARTET Answer Key 2023: School Education Department of Karnataka released the answer key for the TET exam on the official website i.e. www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in or www.sts.karnataka.gov.in.

KARTET Answer Key 2023: The School Education Board of Karnataka published the answer key of the exam conducted for Karnataka TET Exam 2023. The exam was successfully conducted on 03 September 2023. Karnataka TET Answer Key 2023 is released on the official website of the board i.e. www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in or www.sts.karnataka.gov.in.

KARTET Answer Key Link 2023

The KARTET Exam was held in 2 shifts. The exam consisted of Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 is for the classes I to V, and Paper 2 is for the classes VI to VIII. The candidates can download the answer key from this page. The answer key is released in a PDF format for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The answer key will help candidates to calculate their probable scores.

KARTET Answer Key Paper 2 Download Here KARTET Answer Key Paper 1 Download Here

KARTET Answer Key 2023 Raise Objection

The candidates who have any doubt against the provisional key, can raise their objection on the official website. The objections should be submitted in the online mode along with proper justification supporting the objection.

KARTET Objection Link

Karnataka TET Answer Key Overview 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the answer key in the table given below:

Name of the Exam Board School Education Board of Karnataka Exam Name Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test Category Answer Key KARTE Exam Date 03 September 2023 KARTET Answer Key Date 2023 11 September 2023 Marking Scheme 1 marks Negative Marking No negative marking Official Website www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in or www.sts.karnataka.gov.in

How to Download KARTET Answer Key 2023 ?

The answer key will be released for both papers including Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates can check the procedure to download the answer key below:

Step 1- Go to the official site of the School Education Department at www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the ‘Answer Key PDF’ link given on the homepage

Step 3 - Download KARTET Paper 1 Answer Key PDF and KARTET Paper 2 Answer Key PDF

Step 4 - Check answers in the PDF

KARTET 2023 Qualifying Marks

The candidates who would score atleast 60% marks will be considered eligible to apply for teaching posts. The candidates can check the category-wise Karnataka TET Minimum Qualifying Marks from the following table:

Name of Categories Qualifying Score (Out of total 150 marks) General/ Unreserved (GEN/ UR) 90 marks CAT 2A 90 marks CAT 2B 90 marks CAT 3A 90 marks CAT 3B 90 marks Scheduled Caste (SC) 82.50 marks Scheduled Tribe (ST) 82.50 marks C-I, differently abled persons 82.50 marks

KARTET Final Answer Key 2023

The final key will be released after the objections have been duly considered. The scores of the candidates will be announced on the basis of the final answer key.