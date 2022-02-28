KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 (Today) @kea.kar.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Updates Here

KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 will be released today on its official website @kea.kar.nic.in. Check how to download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022 steps, exam pattern and other details below here.

KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card/hall ticket of exam scheduled on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022 for recruitment of 1242 Assistant Professor (RPC (NHK) & KK (HK) Posts, today. KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card Link will be available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Assistant Professor Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM in Bangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and Mangalore.

KEA Assistant Professor Exam Pattern

The exam will be 500 marks as follow:

Paper Subject Total marks Total Questions Paper-I - Descriptive Type Kannada 100 - Paper-2 - Descriptive Type English 100 - Paper-3 - Objective Type General Knowledge 50 50 Paper-4 - Objective Type Optional subjects 250 125

KEA Assistant Professor Syllabus:

1. Kannada

2. English

3. Hindi

4. Urdu

5. History

6. Economics

7. Political Science

8.Sociology

9. Education

10. LAW

11.Social Work

12. Geography

13.Geology

14. Commerce

15. Management

16. Physics

17. Chemistry

18. Bio-chemistry

19. Mathematics

20. Microbiology

21. Zoology

22. Botany

23. Electronics

24 Computer Science

25. Statistics

26 Fashion Technology

How to Download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Go to ‘RECRUITMENTS’ section and then on ‘Govt. First Grade College (Asst. Professors) -2021’ Now, click on admit card link and enter your details Download Karnataka Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022

KEA had published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government First Grade Colleges in the state of Karnataka in September 2021. Vacancies are available for Kannada, English, Hindi, Urdu, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Education, Law, Social Work, Geography, Geology, Commerce, Management, Physics, Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, Maths, Microbiology, Zoology, Botany, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics, Fashion Technology.