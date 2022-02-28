KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 (Today) @kea.kar.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Updates Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 will be released today on its official website @kea.kar.nic.in. Check how to download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2022 steps, exam pattern and other details below here.

Created On: Feb 28, 2022 17:44 IST
KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022

KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card/hall ticket of exam scheduled on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022 for recruitment of 1242 Assistant Professor (RPC (NHK) & KK (HK) Posts, today. KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card Link will be available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Assistant Professor Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM  and from 2 PM to 5 PM  in Bangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and Mangalore.

KEA Assistant Professor Exam Pattern

The exam will be 500 marks as follow:

Paper

Subject

Total marks

Total Questions

Paper-I - Descriptive Type

Kannada

100

-

Paper-2 - Descriptive Type

English

100

-

Paper-3 - Objective Type

General Knowledge

50

50

Paper-4 - Objective Type

Optional subjects

250

 125

KEA Assistant Professor Syllabus:

 1. Kannada

 2. English

 3. Hindi

 4. Urdu

 5. History

 6. Economics

 7. Political Science

 8.Sociology

 9. Education

 10. LAW

 11.Social Work

 12. Geography

 13.Geology

 14. Commerce

 15. Management

 16. Physics

 17. Chemistry

 18. Bio-chemistry

 19. Mathematics

 20. Microbiology

 21. Zoology

 22. Botany

 23. Electronics

 24 Computer Science

 25. Statistics

 26 Fashion Technology

How to Download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Go to ‘RECRUITMENTS’ section and then on ‘Govt. First Grade College (Asst. Professors) -2021’
  3. Now, click on admit card link and enter your details
  4. Download Karnataka Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022

KEA had published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government First Grade Colleges in the state of Karnataka in September 2021. Vacancies are available for Kannada, English, Hindi, Urdu, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Education, Law, Social Work, Geography, Geology, Commerce, Management, Physics, Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, Maths, Microbiology, Zoology, Botany, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics, Fashion Technology.

 

FAQ

When Will  KEA Assistant Professor Exam be Conducted?

14, 15 and 16 March 2022

Is KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Released?

The admit card will be released today.

How to Download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022?

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of KEA.
