KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 (Today) @kea.kar.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Updates Here

KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card/hall ticket of exam scheduled on 14, 15 and 16 March 2022 for recruitment of 1242 Assistant Professor (RPC (NHK) & KK (HK) Posts, today. KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card Link will be available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Assistant Professor Exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM in Bangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburgi and Mangalore.
KEA Assistant Professor Exam Pattern
The exam will be 500 marks as follow:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total marks
|
Total Questions
|
Paper-I - Descriptive Type
|
Kannada
|
100
|
-
|
Paper-2 - Descriptive Type
|
English
|
100
|
-
|
Paper-3 - Objective Type
|
General Knowledge
|
50
|
50
|
Paper-4 - Objective Type
|
Optional subjects
|
250
|125
KEA Assistant Professor Syllabus:
How to Download KEA Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Go to ‘RECRUITMENTS’ section and then on ‘Govt. First Grade College (Asst. Professors) -2021’
- Now, click on admit card link and enter your details
- Download Karnataka Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022
KEA had published the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Government First Grade Colleges in the state of Karnataka in September 2021. Vacancies are available for Kannada, English, Hindi, Urdu, History, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Education, Law, Social Work, Geography, Geology, Commerce, Management, Physics, Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, Maths, Microbiology, Zoology, Botany, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics, Fashion Technology.