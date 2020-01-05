Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Office Attendant Posts @hckrecruitment.nic.in, 12th Pass Eligible

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: High Court of Kerala invited applications for the recruitment of Office Attendant Post. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 22 January 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 14/2019

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 22 January 2020

Date of closure of Step-II process, remittance of application fee through on line mode and downloading of challan for offline payment - 31 January 2020

Commencement of remittance of application fee through offline 3/2/2020 mode at SBI branches – 03 February 2020

Last date for remittance of application fee through offiine mode – 10 February 2020

Kerala High Court Vacancy Details

Office Attendant - 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Office Attendant Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Should have passed S.S.L.C or equivalent and should not have acquired graduation.

Age Limit:

Candidates born between 02 January 1983 and 01 January 2001 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure for Office Attendant Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Interview.

How to Apply for Kerala High Court Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the recruitment portal (www.hckrecruitment.nic.in) latest by 22 January 2020.

Kerala High Court Recruitment Notification

Kerala High Court Online Application

