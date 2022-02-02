JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Notification @hckrecruitment.nic.in: 42 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 3 Feb onwards

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Notification out at hckrecruitment.nic.in for 42 vacancies. Check application process, education qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Feb 2, 2022 13:06 IST
Kerala Judicial Service Examination 2022
Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022: High Court of Kerala has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Munsiff Magistrate in the Kerala Judicial Service against NCA and Regular vacancies. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 23 February 2022. The Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Online Application will commence from 3 February 2022. No other means/modes of application will be accepted. 

A total of 42 vacancies will be recruited. The selection of the candidates shall be made after holding competitive exams at two successive stages. i.e. prelims, mains and viva voce. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 27700-Rs. 44770. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 February 2022

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Vacancy Details

Munsiff Magistrate - 42 Posts

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a degree of law from a recognized University. 

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Age Limit

Maximum 35 years

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates shall be made after holding competitive exams at two successive stages. i.e. prelims, mains and viva voce. 

Prelims Exam

Kerala Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2022 consists of one paper of objective type screening test containing 100 Multiple Choice Questions, each question carrying two marks. Maximum marks will be 200 and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The duration of the preliminary exam will be two and a half hours. 

Mains Exam

Kerala Judicial Service Mains Exam 2022 consists of 4 papers. Each paper carries 100 marks and the duration for each paper will be three hours. 

Viva Voce

Maximum Marks for Viva Voce shall be 50. Only those who will be shortlisted will be called for Viva-Voce. 

Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 3 February 2022 to 23 February 2022.

Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/Unemployed Persons with Disability - Nil
  • All others - Rs. 1000/-

 

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

The selection of the candidates shall be made after holding competitive exams at two successive stages. i.e. prelims, mains, and viva voce.

What is the qualification required for the Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

Candidates holding a degree of law from a recognized University.

What is the last date of the online application for the Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

23 February 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for the Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

3 March 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Kerala Judicial Service Exam 2022?

42.
