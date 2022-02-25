Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022 (Today), Exam on 11 March, Check Details Here

Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022 is going to be released today on https://keralapsc.gov.in/. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Download: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is going to release Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022 soon on its website. All those who applied for KPSC Tech Grade 2 Exam will be able to download their admit card using their roll number, registration number and other details on the login page.

According to the schedule, Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 March 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official website only. No paper admit card will not be issued. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given below while downloading Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022.

How to Download Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official website of KPSC.i.e. https://keralapsc.gov .in. Click on the link that reads 'Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022'. Enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed. Download Kerala PSC Technician Grade 2 Hall Ticket 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry one of the documents (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/Bank Pass Book with the photograph/Passport/Photograph/Employee ID/Any other ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer/College ID/PAN Card) while appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

