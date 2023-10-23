KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Check Exam Date

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: The King George Medical University (KGMU) will conduct the examination for 1276 posts of Nursing Officer. The candidates who applied for the KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 will be able to download the admit card in the third week of November on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the KGMU to fill a number of vacant posts of nursing officers of different categories. The hall ticket serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.
KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Overview
Below we have tabulated the details regarding the Nursing Officers Examination 2023
|
|
Recruitment Board
|
King George Medical University
|
Posts
|
Nursing Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
1276
|
Status
|
To be released soon
|
KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date 2023
|
November 26, 2023
|
KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023
|
Third Week of November
|
Official Website
|
kgmu.org
KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card Download Link
The official website will soon activate the Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.
|
KGMU Nursing Officer Hall Ticket
|
Direct Link (To be activated soon)
Steps to Download the KGMU Nursing Officer Hall Ticket
Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website
Step 1: Open the official website of the KGMU - kgmu.org
Step 2: Click on the careers button on the home page
Step 4: Click on the link provided to download - Nursing Officers Admit card 2023
Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.
Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.
Step 5: The KGMU Nursing Officer admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.
Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.
Details Mentioned on KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023
Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the KGMU Nursing Officer hall ticket when it gets officially released
- Name of the Candidates
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Examination Centre
- Examination Date and Time
- Phone Number
- Gender
KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date
As per the latest notice released by the KGMU the nursing officer will now be conducted in paper and paper mode instead of a computer-based online test and the date for the examination will be November 26, 2023.