KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Release Date, Check Exam Date

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: KGMU will release the hall ticket in the third week of November at kgmu.org for the upcoming examination of nursing officers. Get the direct link and steps to download the hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: The King George Medical University (KGMU) will conduct the examination for 1276 posts of Nursing Officer. The candidates who applied for the KGMU Nursing Officer 2023 will be able to download the admit card in the third week of November on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the KGMU to fill a number of vacant posts of nursing officers of different categories. The hall ticket serves as an important document that allows candidates to enter the examination hall.

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the Nursing Officers Examination 2023

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board King George Medical University Posts Nursing Officer Total Vacancies 1276 Status To be released soon KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date 2023 November 26, 2023 KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 Third Week of November Official Website kgmu.org

KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card Download Link

The official website will soon activate the Admit Card 2023 download link, and in this article, we will also provide the direct download link for the KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

KGMU Nursing Officer Hall Ticket Direct Link (To be activated soon)

Steps to Download the KGMU Nursing Officer Hall Ticket

Below we have listed the steps to download the Amit Card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the KGMU - kgmu.org

Step 2: Click on the careers button on the home page

Step 4: Click on the link provided to download - Nursing Officers Admit card 2023

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The KGMU Nursing Officer admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on KGMU Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the KGMU Nursing Officer hall ticket when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

KGMU Nursing Officer Exam Date

As per the latest notice released by the KGMU the nursing officer will now be conducted in paper and paper mode instead of a computer-based online test and the date for the examination will be November 26, 2023.