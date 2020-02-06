KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 1112 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant in its different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2020.

A total of 1112 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment out of which 975 vacancies are for Assistant Controller Resident Parent Cadre (RPC) and 137 vacancies are for Assistant/First Assistance. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application submission for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 6 February 2020

Last date of online application submission for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: 6 March 2020

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies: 1112

Assistant Controller Resident Parent Cadre (RPC): 975 Posts

Assistant/First Assistance: 137 Posts

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – 21 to 35 years

Selection Criteria for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected for aforesaid posts through the online test and interview.

Download KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Download KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF (2)



Official Website



KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 6 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for more details.

