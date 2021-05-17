KPSC Junior Health Inspector Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Kerala Grade 2 Posts @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Grade 2 Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 2 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 June 2021

KPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Health Inspector Gr-II - 6 Posts

KPSC Junior Health Inspector Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General: Plus Two/VHSE with Biology.

Technical: Pass in Diploma in Health Inspector Course

KPSC Junior Health Inspector Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

KPSC Junior Health Inspector Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Salary - ₹ 22,200 - 48,000/-

How to apply for KPSC Junior Health Inspector Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 June 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a printout or soft copy of the online application for future reference. Candidates can take the printout of the application by clicking on the link `My applications' in their profile. All correspondence with the Commission, regarding the application, should be accompanied by the printout of the application. Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile.

