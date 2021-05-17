NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 for Consultant & Translator Posts, Apply Online @nirdpr.org.in

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of consultant & Translator. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 30 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 May 2021

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Consultant (Women and Child Development)- 1 Post

Consultant (Agriculture & allied sectors)- 1 Post

Consultant (Education) - 1 Post

Consultant (Livelihood, Poverty Alleviation and Income Generation) - 1 Post

Consultant (WASH sector and Health)- 1 Post

Consultant (Management Information System – MIS)- 1 Post

Consultant (Finance Management)- 1 Post

Consultant (Fiscal Policy Advocacy)- 1 Post

Consultant (Sustainable Development Goals) - 1 Post

Hindi Translators - 2 Posts

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Consultant (Women and Child Development)- Master’s degree in Social Work, Women’s Studies, Rural Development, Development Studies, Social Policy Studies, Social Policy Studies, Human Rights Studies, or any other relevant Social Sciences field.

Consultant (Agriculture & allied sectors)- Master degree in Agricultural Science, Agronomy, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Soil and Earth Science, Entomology, Bio-technology, Crop and Plant Science, Animal Science, Microbiology, Environmental Science, Animal Husbandry, Civil Engineer etc.

Consultant (Education) - Advance Post Graduate degree in International Education, Public Policy Studies, Social Policy Studies, Rural Development, Development Studies or any other relevant Social Sciences field.

Consultant (Livelihood, Poverty Alleviation and Income Generation) -Master’s degree in Social Work, Agricultural Economics, Development Studies, Public Policy Studies, Social Policy Studies, Human Rights, Rural Development Studies etc.

Consultant (WASH sector and Health)- Master’s degree in Social Work, Rural Development, Public Health, WASH Sector, Development Studies, Public Policy Studies, Social Policy Studies, Human Rights or any other relevant degree such as MPhil, MD in Social and Medical Sciences field.

Consultant (Management Information System – MIS)- An advance university degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field is required.

Consultant (Finance Management)-MBA (Finance), Chartered Accountant (CA), Master’s Degree in Public Finance Management, Fiscal Management.

Consultant (Fiscal Policy Advocacy)-Master’s Degree in Public Finance Management, Economics or any other relevant Commerce field with at least five years of postqualification experience working in the Government, reputed CBOs, International, Multilateral Development Agencies and Research Organizations.

Consultant (Sustainable Development Goals) - Master’s Degree in Rural Development, Social Work, Social Policy for Development Studies, Public Policy Studies, Development Studies, Human Rights Studies, Rural Development Studies or any other relevant Social Sciences field etc.

Hindi Translators - Post-Graduation in Hindi or English or either subject as optional.

NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 30 to 50 years

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Consultant -Rs. 1,50,000/-

Junior Consultant -Rs. 40,000/-

Download NIRDPR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NIRDPR Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 May 2021.