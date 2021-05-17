ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Super Specialists on 24 May

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Empanelment/ Part-time/ Full time super-specialist at ESIC medical college and Hospital, NIT Faridabad. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 24 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 24 May 2021

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Empanelment/ Part time/ Full time Super Specialist - 10 Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - MBBS with PG (MD/DNB/Diploma) in concerned speciality from a recognized University with 3 years (degrees) 5 years (diploma) for the post of PG qualification experience and registered with MCI/State Medical Council.

Super Specialist - MBBS, MD/MS/DNB, DM/MCH and registered with MCI/State Medical Council.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Full/Part Time- not more than 67 years

Empanelment - not more than 70 years

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview.

Download ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can walk-in-interview on 24 May 2021 at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH3, NIT Faridabad, Haryana along with the documents. Candidate should report positively by 9 AM.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

SC/ST/ESIC candidates/Female candidates & Ex-Servicemen & PH candidates - Nil

Other categories: 225/-

