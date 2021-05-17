Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Super Specialists on 24 May

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at esic.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 17, 2021 17:16 IST
ESICFaridabadRecruitment
ESICFaridabadRecruitment

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Empanelment/ Part-time/ Full time super-specialist at ESIC medical college and Hospital, NIT Faridabad. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 24 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 24 May 2021

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Empanelment/ Part time/ Full time Super Specialist - 10 Posts

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Specialist - MBBS with PG (MD/DNB/Diploma) in concerned speciality from a recognized University with 3 years (degrees) 5 years (diploma) for the post of PG qualification experience and registered with MCI/State Medical Council.
  • Super Specialist - MBBS, MD/MS/DNB, DM/MCH and registered with MCI/State Medical Council.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Full/Part Time- not more than 67 years

Empanelment - not more than 70 years

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview.

Download ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can walk-in-interview on 24 May 2021 at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, NH3, NIT Faridabad, Haryana along with the documents. Candidate should report positively by 9 AM.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • SC/ST/ESIC candidates/Female candidates & Ex-Servicemen & PH candidates - Nil
  • Other categories: 225/-

Latest Government Jobs:

DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for Junior and Senior Consultant Posts, Download NABARD Notification @nabcons.com

 
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Super Specialists on 24 May
Notification DateMay 17, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 24, 2021
CityFaridabad
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Organization ESIC Model Hospital
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post

Comments