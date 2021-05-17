DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts

How to apply for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Director (News), News Section, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380054 latest by 16 June 2021.

What is the age limit required for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 50 years are eligible for the post of Copy Editor, Broadcast Assistant, Video Editor Post While for Casual News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter Post, the age limit of the candidate must be between 21 to 40 years.

What is last date of application submission for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?

All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 16 June 2021.

What is the educational qualification required for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding graduation degree or diploma in the respective field are eligible to apply. All candidates are advised to go through the provided article for post wise details.