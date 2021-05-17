DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 for News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt. Posts
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at ddnewsgujarati.com. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021: Doordarshan News, Gujarati has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including News Reader, Video Editor, Copy Editor & Broadcast Asstt for Empanelment to work in India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati’s Gujarati Language Regional Channel, DD Girnar News. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 16 June 2021. The candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 June 2021
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Casual News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter
- Copy Editor
- Broadcast Asstt.
- Video Editor
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Casual News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter - The candidate must have a degree from a recognized University and Proficiency in the language concerned.
- Copy Editor - Degree from a recognized university and Degree/ Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized university.
- Broadcast Asstt.: Degree from a recognized University; Degree/Diploma in TV & Radio Production from a recognized university
- Video Editor: 10+2 from a recognized Board; Degree/Diploma in Film & Video Editing from a recognized university.
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Casual News Reader/ Anchor-cum-Reporter: 21 to 40 years
- Copy Editor: 21-50 years
- Broadcast Asstt.: 21-50 years
- Video Editor: 21 to 50 years
DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection of application by an Internal Committee (consisting of Director (N), Producer News and Senior ANE) to shortlist candidates fulfilling the stipulated Qualification. Interviewing shortlisted candidates to assess their personality Knowledge of current affairs and voice quality.
Download DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021 Notification 1 PDF
How to apply for DD News Gujarati Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents to the Director (News), News Section, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej, Ahmedabad-380054 latest by 16 June 2021.