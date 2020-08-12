KPSC Recruitment 2020: 275 Vacancies Notified for Group A, Group B and Group C Posts, Apply @kpsc.kar.nic.in

How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 12 August to 14 September 2020 at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for KPSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 50 years will be able to apply for Technical Posts of Group A, Group B and Group C Category. There will be age relaxation provided to the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification for KPSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates holding Graduation/Post Graduation in the relevant subject are eligible for KPSC Recruitment 2020.

When is the last date for KPSC Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for Technical Assistant, APO, IT Assistant and other Posts till 14 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for KPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 257 vacancies are released for KPSC Recruitment 2020 for Technical Posts of Group A, Group B and Group C Category.