KPSC Recruitment 2020: 275 Vacancies Notified for Group A, Group B and Group C Posts, Apply @kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group A, Group B and Group C (Technical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 14 September 2020.
A total of 275 vacancies have been announced for Technical Posts in Group A, Group B and Group C Category. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode @kpsc.kar.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 12 August 2020
- Last date for submission of application: 14 September 2020
- Last date for remitting application fee: 15 September 2020
KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Group A
- Ayurveda Professor - 16 Posts
- Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 3 Posts
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy & Yoga) - 110 Posts
Group B
- Ayurveda Assistant Professor - 37 Posts
- Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - 10 Posts
Group C
- Staff Nurse - 23 Posts
- Pharmacist - 76 Posts
KPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Group A
- Ayurveda Professor -Degree, PG (Ayurveda).
- Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - Degree, PG (Homeopathy).
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy & Yoga) - BAMS, BUMS, BHMS & BNYS.
Group B
- Ayurveda Assistant Professor - Degree, PG (Ayurveda).
- Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) - Degree, PG (Homeopathy).
Group C
- Staff Nurse - Diploma (Nursing).
- Pharmacist - PUC (Science), Diploma (Pharmacy) (AYUSH).
Age Limit - 18 to 50 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for KPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 12 August to 14 September 2020 at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
