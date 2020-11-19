KPSC SDA Revised Date 2020 Released @kpsc.gov.in, Check Junior Assistant/SDA New Dates Here

KPSC SDA Revised Date 2020:Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced KPSC SDA Revised Date 2020 for the recruitment of Junior Assistant/Second Division Assistant (SDA) (RPC & HK) vacancies. All such candidates applied for KPSC Junior Assistant/SDA Exam Date 2020 can now check the new schedule at the official website of KPSC.i.e.kpsc.gov.in.

According to the KPSC Schedule, KPSC SDA/Junior Assistant Exam 2020 will be held on 20 and 21 March 2021. Earlier, the commission had postponed thrice times. Initially, the exam scheduled to be held on 6 June 2020 which were postponed till 13 February 2021.

The commission will upload KPSC SDA/Junior Assistant Exam 2020 Admit Cards in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

A total of 1279 vacancies of Junior Assistant/ Second Division Assistant (SDA) (RPC & HK) will be recruited through this exam out of which 1080 Posts will be recruited for RPC and 199 for HK. Candidates can check the brief of the exam schedule in the provided link given below.

Download KPSC SDA/Junior Assistant Exam 2020 Schedule

