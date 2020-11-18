AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Faculty Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Details Here

AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the Interview Schedule for the Posts of Faculty on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for various Faculty Posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, the physical/virtual interviews for various Faculty Posts will be conducted from 03 December to 10 December 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal will release the detailed schedule on its official website shortly. The list of provisionally eligible/not eligible candidates will also be uploaded on its official website shortly.

All such candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Bhopal Faculty Posts against advertisement no. 11/10/2020/admin/AIIMS/BHOPL/1980 dated 04/07/ 2020 and Addendum no. 3740 dated 10/10/2020 can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts





How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Faculty Posts

Visit on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal- www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Go to the Whets News Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-“Tentative Interview Schedule for Recruitment of various faculty positions on Direct Recruitment Basis" available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule in a new Window.

Download and save the Interview Schedule for future reference.

It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal had earlier released the recruitment notification for varios Faculty Posts against advertisement no. 11/10/2020/admin/AIIMS/BHOPL/1980 dated 04/07/ 2020 and Addendum no. 3740 dated 10/10/2020.