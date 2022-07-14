KPTCL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @kptcl.karnataka.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Here

KPTCL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in: Candidates can download the hall ticket from here.

KPTCL Admit Card 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has released the exam admit card of aptitude test for the Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer Posts for Civil and Electrical Engineering on its official website - kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can, now, download KEA KPTCL Admit Card and appear for the scheduled date and time.

The exam will be conducted on 23 July, 24 July 2022 in Bangalore as follow:



Name of the Post Date and Time of the Exam JE Civil 23 July 2022 from 02: 30 PM to 04:30 PM JE Electrical 23 July 2022 from 02: 30 PM to 04:30 PM AE Civil 24 July 2022 from 10: 30 PM to 12:30 PM AE Electrical 24 July 2022 from 02: 30 PM to 04:30 PM

How to Download KPTCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of KPTCL i.e. kptcl.karnataka.gov.in Click on the link flashing on the homepage ‘Click here to download hall ticket for Aptitude Test for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Elec./Civil) and Junior Engineer (Elec./Civil)’ Provide your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on the ‘Submit’ Button Download KPTCL Hall Ticket

The exam for the post of Kannada Language Test for Jr Engineer and Assistant Engineer will be held on 07 August 2022 the admit cards for which shall be available soon. Also, KPTCL Jr Assistant Exam will be conducted 07 August 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of the admit card updates.

A total of 1492 vacancies are available of which 533 are for Assistant Engineer, 599 for Jr Engineer, and 360 are for Jr Assistant Posts.