KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test Admit Card 2019 Released @kptcl.com

KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test Admit Card 2019 Download: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) has released the admit card for the endurance test for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the KPTCL Jr. Power Man, Jr. Station Attendant Endurance Test round can download their admit card from the official website of KPTCL-http://www.kptcl.com.

The Endurance Test for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts is scheduled from 26 to 28 December 2019. You can check the short notification for details of the post wise endurance test schedule.

Candidates can download their KPTCL Jr. Power Man and r. Station Attendant Endurance Test Admit Card 2019 from the official website after providing their login credentials like Application Id and Date of Birth.

It is to be noted that Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) had invited applications for recruitment of 1813 Posts of Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man and other posts. A number of candidates having 12th Class/Degree/ Diploma in Engineering have applied for the Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts under KPTCL recruitment drive.

Direct Link to Download KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test Admit Card 2019





KPTCL Jr. Power Man Endurance Test Admit Card 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.kptcl.com.

Go the Fresh News Section on the Home Page of the web portal.

Click on the link "Click here to download call letter for Endurance Test (HESCOM and KPTCL)" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – Application Id and Date of Birth.

After submitting your login credentials, you will see your Admit Card.

You should take print out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website http://www.kptcl.com for latest updates regarding the selection process for Jr. Station Attendant, Jr. Power Man posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.