Krishna University Result 2023 OUT on kru.ac.in, Download KRU UG, PG Marksheet

Krishna University Result 2023: Krishna University has recently declared the regular and revaluation results of various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, B.Tech, LLB, BA LLB, MBA, MCA, and other exams. KRU result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- kru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the KRU results by their hall ticket number.
KRU Result 2023
As per the latest update, Krishna University released revaluation and regular results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- kru.ac.in.
|
Krishna University Result 2023
How to check Krishna University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, B.Tech, LLB, BA LLB, MBA, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Krishna University results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”
Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to KRU Result PDF 2023
Check here the direct link to download KRU Results 2023 for various UG and PG courses.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
B.Ed, Special B.Ed 3rd Sem and Special B.Ed 1st sem RV results and B.Tech Advance supplementary 7th Sem results
|
B.Tech 4 and 6 sem Examinations July-2023 Results
|
B.Tech 1st Semester RV and B.Tech 2nd Semester Regular Results and LLB-BA LLB 4 & 8th Semesters Revaluation Results
|
UG CBCS V & VI Semester Special Supplementary & UG CBCS V & VI Semester One-time Opportunity Results
|
PG Academic and PG Education 3rd Semester Results
|Click here
|
MBA/MCA – IV Semester Results
|Click here
|
Noble College UG VI Sem Revaluation Results
|Click here
Highlights of Krishna University
Krishna University (KRU) is located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KRU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy.
|
Krishna University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Krishna University
|
Established
|
2008
|
Location
|
Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
KRU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed