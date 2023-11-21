Krishna University Result 2023 OUT on kru.ac.in, Download KRU UG, PG Marksheet

Krishna University Result 2023 OUT: Krishna University (KRU) declared the revaluation and regular results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, B.Tech, LLB, BA LLB, MBA, and MCA on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download KRU Result 2023 PDF here.

Krishna University Result 2023: Krishna University has recently declared the regular and revaluation results of various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, B.Tech, LLB, BA LLB, MBA, MCA, and other exams. KRU result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- kru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the KRU results by their hall ticket number.

As per the latest update, Krishna University released revaluation and regular results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- kru.ac.in.

How to check Krishna University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Ed, B.Tech, LLB, BA LLB, MBA, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Krishna University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to KRU Result PDF 2023

Check here the direct link to download KRU Results 2023 for various UG and PG courses.

Course Result Links B.Ed, Special B.Ed 3rd Sem and Special B.Ed 1st sem RV results and B.Tech Advance supplementary 7th Sem results Click here B.Tech 4 and 6 sem Examinations July-2023 Results Click here B.Tech 1st Semester RV and B.Tech 2nd Semester Regular Results and LLB-BA LLB 4 & 8th Semesters Revaluation Results Click here UG CBCS V & VI Semester Special Supplementary & UG CBCS V & VI Semester One-time Opportunity Results Click here PG Academic and PG Education 3rd Semester Results Click here MBA/MCA – IV Semester Results Click here Noble College UG VI Sem Revaluation Results Click here

Highlights of Krishna University

Krishna University (KRU) is located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KRU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy.