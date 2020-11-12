KSP KSRP Admit Card 2020 Released @rec20.ksp-online.in, Download Karnataka Police Special Reserve Police Constable Call Letter

KSP KSRP Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card of written test for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Men), PC- IRB ( Men) Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Bandsmen) (Men)- 2020 on its official website - rec20.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download their KSP Admit Card from the website - http://srpc20.ksp-online.in.

KSP KSRP Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download KSRP Admit Card, directly, through the link below using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

KSP KSRP Admit Card 2020

How to Download KSP Armed Constable Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of KSP i.e. rec20.ksp-online.in Click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’, given against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SPECIAL RESERVE POLICE CONSTABLE(KSRP) (MEN), PC- IRB ( MEN) SPECIAL RESERVE POLICE CONSTABLE(KSRP) (BANDSMEN) (MEN)- 2020’ Click on ‘My Application’ Tab A new window will open where you need to nter your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ button Download KSP Police Constable Admit Card 2020

KSP KSRP Exam will be held on 22 November 2020 (Sunday). Candidates can check more details on written test through the link below:

The candidates who would in the written exam shall be called for Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Karnataka State Police (KSP) published the recruitment notification to fill 2672 vacant posts of vacancies of Special Reserve Police Constable(KSRP) in the month of May 2020.