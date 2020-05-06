KSP SI Recruitment 2020 Short Notice Released @ksp.gov.in, 162 Vacancies Announced, Application Starts from 26 May

KSP SI Recruitment 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has announced 162 vacancies of Sub Inspectors (Armed, KSRP, KSISF, Wireless) through a paper advertisement available at its website. All interested candidates will be able to apply for KSP SI Recruitment 2020 through the official website of KSP.i.e. ksp.gov.in.

Out of 162 vacancies, 45 vacancies are for RSI, 40 are for SRSI, 50 for SI Posts and 26 are for Police Sub Inspector Posts. The online process for KSP Police Recruitment 2020 will start from 26 May 2020 and end on 26 June 2020.

Karnataka Police has released a short notice on its website. It is expected that the board will release the KSP SI Recruitment 2020 Detailed Notification on 26 May 2020. Then, the candidates will be able to check all essential details of KSP SI Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for KSP SI Recruitment 2020: 26 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application for KSP SI Recruitment 2020: 26 June 2020

KSP SI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 162 Posts

RSI - 45 Posts

Non Hyderabad Karnataka - 40 Posts

Hyderabad Karnataka - 5 Posts

SRSI - 40 Posts

SI - 51 Posts

PSI - 26 Posts

KSP SI Recruitment 2020 Detailed Notification - to release soon

Online Application Link - to active on 26 May

Download KSP SI Recruitment 2020 Paper Advertisement

Official Website

How to apply for KSP SI Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates will be able to apply for KSP SI Jobs 2020 through the online mode from 26 May to 26 June 2020. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website and this article for the latest updates.