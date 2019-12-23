KSP Special Reserve Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019 Released @ rec19.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable Final Answer Key 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the final answer key of the written exam of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) (Men) & PC- IRB (MEN)- 2019. Candidates can download KSP KSRP Final answer key from Karnataka State Police official website www.rec19.ksp-online.in.

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable Final Answer Key PDF is also given below. Candidates can download Karnataka Police SRPC Final Answer Key through the prescribed link.

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable Final Answer Key Notification



KSP Special Reserve Police Constable Provisional Key:

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

KSP Special Reserve Police Constable was held on 24 November 2019. Karnataka Police had uploaded the KSP Special Reserve Police provisional answer key on 06 December 2019. No objection was received from the candidate about the provisional answer key published by the KSP office. Hence, KSP Provisional Answer Key has been considered as final. No more representation will be entertained as the Final Answer Key has been arrived at.

Candidate may calculate their probable KSRP Result with the help of Final Answers.

Karnataka Police had invited applications for the applications for the recruitment for Special Reserve Police Constable (KRPC & IRB) (Men) (HK). A total of 218 vacancies are available for the Karnataka Police Constable Posts. Online applications were invited from 07 June 2019 and the last date of applications is 24 June 2019