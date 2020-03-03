LIC AAO Recruitment: Check Eligibility, Educational Qualification and Other Details Here

LIC AAO Recruitment: Life Insurance Corporation of India is one of the largest companies of Insurance Sector which comes under Government of India. LIC recruits several of posts for the smooth functioning of its departments.

If you are willing to make your carrier in the Insurance Sector, we have come up with the latest information related to the insurance sector highly demanded a job. In this article, you can find the details about the Assistant Administrative Officer Post which is the most demanded job of the insurance sector. If you wish to become an Assistant Administrative Officer, you can check all the essential details related to AAO in this article including eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, salary package and other details.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer AAO Job Responsibility

The responsibility of the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) comes under the Administration Department. The work culture of an AAO depends on the department you are working for within LIC. There are many departments within LIC including Actuarial, Legal, Rajbhasha, IT, CA, Inspection, IT, Marketing / Sales, Policy Servicing, Finance / Accounts etc.

In General, the main responsibility of an Assistant Administrative Officer is to help Administrative Officer and Head of the Department in supervising the general functioning of the department. AAO used to work assigned by the head of the department and coordinates with other departments. Other than this, they have to provide assistance to the clients and customers wherever required. AAO researches new schemes and inspects existing schemes.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Qualification

To apply for the post of LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO), a candidate should have at least a Graduation Degree from a recognized University along with the specialization in the concerned department. For instance:-

If you are applying for AAO (Actuarial), a candidate should have a Graduation Degree in any discipline. Apart from this, the candidate has passed 6 papers conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK.

Similarly, for AAO (Legal), the candidate required a degree in Law or LLM from a recognized University along with 3 years of experience.

AAO (Rajbhasha): The candidate should have Post Graduation Degree in Hindi along with English as one of the subject or Post Graduation Degree in English along with Hindi as one of the subjects at masters.

AAO (IT): The candidate should have Engineering Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Electronics or MCA/MSc. (Computer Science) from a recognized University.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 30 years for applying to the post of LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates for Assistant Administrative Officer Post usually done on the basis of written test (Prelims and Mains) and Interview Round. Those who qualify in prelims calls for mains for mains exam. After qualifying in LIC AAO Mains Exam, the candidate calls for Interview round for the selection to the post.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Exam Scheme

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Prelims:

The preliminary Exam of LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) is online which consists of three sections. i.e. Reasoning Ability, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. This test carries 100 Marks for 1 hour. This test will have separate timings as decided by the corporation.

Candidates should note that the English Language test would be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English Language would not be counted for ranking. Those who will qualify in LIC AAO Prelims will be shortlisted for the mains exam.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Mains:

The main examination will have objective and descriptive test. The objective test will be of 300 Marks while descriptive test will be of 25 Marks. Both the tests will be conducted through online mode.

The objective test will have separate timing for every section and the Candidates will have to answer the descriptive test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the completion of the objective test.

The marks obtained in the mains exam will be considered for the Interview Round. Marks obtained in Main exam plus marks obtained in the interview will be considered for final merit listing.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Salary

According to the recent update, the basic pay of Rs. 32795/- per month provided by the corporation in the scale of Rs. 32795- 1610(14) –55335– 1745(4) –62315 and other admissible allowances as per rule. Total emoluments of Rs 57,000/- per month will be provided in ‘A’ Class city at the minimum of the scale inclusive of House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance etc. The rate of allowances will depend upon the classification of the city.

Other than this, if you have selected for the post of Assistant Administrative Officers (Chartered Accountant) and holding two years of post-qualification work experience on the date of eligibility are eligible for two advance increments.

LIC Assistant Administrative Officer AAO Application Procedure

Usually, The Life Insurance Corporation of India invites applications through online mode. Candidates can check the details related to the latest notifications on the official website of licindia.in or jagranjosh.com. To know more, click on the video.