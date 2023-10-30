LIC Assistant Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay, Structure, And Perks

LIC Assistant Salary 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the LIC Assistant salary through the official notification. The LIC Assistant in hand salary ranges between Rs.39,000 and Rs 42,000. Learn more about In Hand Salary, Allowances, and more here.

partite Settlement, the LIC Assistant employees will receive basic pay of Rs. 27,840 per month with a pay scale of Rs.27,840-840(1)-28,680-915(2)-30,510-1030(5)-35,760-1195(2)-38150-1455(3)-42,515-1510(2)-45,535-1610(5)-53,585. In brief, the LIC Assistant In Hand Salary ranges between Rs.39,000 and Rs 42,000 including various perks and allowances.

LIC Assistant Salary 2023-Perks & Allowances

Apart from the LIC Assistant basic pay, every appointed candidate will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances admissible for the post. The allowances also differ as per the classification of the city. The list of perks and allowances included in the LIC Assistant Salary Slip are as follows.

House Rent Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance

LTC

Cash Medical Benefit

Graduation Increment

Group Medi-claim

Group Personal Accident Insurance

Defined Contributory Pension

Gratuity

Group Insurance

Vehicle Loan (2-wheeler) as per rules

LIC Assistant Salary 2023 Deductions

There is a specific amount deducted from the LIC Assistant Gross Salary to determine the actual in hand salary. Here is the list of amounts deducted from the LIC Assistant Salary 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Deductions Amount NPS-DCP Optees Rs. 3825 Mediclaim Rs. 158.92 New GI Scheme Rs. 97 GTIS' 97 Rish Pr Rs. 196 Opynl Mediclaim Rs. 613.92 GID Premium Rs. 1840 SR A/C Credit Rs. 0.22 Total Deductions Rs. 6731.06

LIC Assistant Salary 2023 Increments

LIC Assistant is a popular post among candidates who aspire to join the insurance sector. Candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will get increments annually based on various factors at different scales. However, they will be eligible for the increment until the basic pay reaches Rs 53,585. Here are the year-wise LIC Assistant Salary increments tabulated below.

SNo. Basic Pay Increments Years 1 Rs. 27,840 (Initial Basic Pay) Rs 840 1 year 2 Rs 28,680 Rs 915 2 years 3 Rs 30,510 Rs 1030 5 years 4 Rs 35,760 Rs 1195 2 years 5 Rs 38150 Rs 1455 3 years 6 Rs 42,515 Rs 1510 2 years 7 Rs 45,535 Rs 1610 5 years 8 Rs 53,585 (Max. Basic Pay) Till retirement

LIC Assistant Job Profile

The candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will be responsible for performing the various duties of Clerical Staff, including Cashier, Single Window Operator, Customer Service Executive, etc. Here is the list of roles and responsibilities, including in the LIC Assistant Job Profile, as follows.

To perform clerical duties of Cashier, Single Window Operator, and Customer Service Executive.

To handle cash counters and back-end office work at LIC Offices.

To perform all the tasks like recovery, account work and other duties as assigned by the higher officials.

To address customer issues and management problems.

To provide assistance in handling the online and offline transactions.

To manage all the important documents related to policies, accounts, settlements, claims, etc.

LIC Assistant Probation Period

Candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will undergo probation for 1 year. The probation period will be extended upto 2 years. Upon completing the probation period successfully, the newly recruited candidates will become permanent employees and get various benefits, allowances, and increments as per the revised rules.

LIC Assistant Promotion and Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates employed for the LIC Assistant post. Apart from the lucrative salary package, they will also receive various benefits and job security. Many candidates aspire to join the insurance sector owing to the attractive LIC Assistant salary, job profile, and promotion opportunities.

