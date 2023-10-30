LIC Assistant Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay, Structure, And Perks

LIC Assistant Salary 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the LIC Assistant salary through the official notification. The LIC Assistant in hand salary ranges between Rs.39,000 and Rs 42,000.  Learn more about In Hand Salary, Allowances, and more here.

LIC Assistant Salary and Allowances
LIC Assistant Salary and Allowances

partite Settlement, the LIC Assistant employees will receive basic pay of Rs. 27,840 per month with a pay scale of Rs.27,840-840(1)-28,680-915(2)-30,510-1030(5)-35,760-1195(2)-38150-1455(3)-42,515-1510(2)-45,535-1610(5)-53,585. In brief, the LIC Assistant In Hand Salary ranges between Rs.39,000 and Rs 42,000 including various perks and allowances.

LIC Assistant Salary 2023-Perks & Allowances

Apart from the LIC Assistant basic pay, every appointed candidate will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances admissible for the post. The allowances also differ as per the classification of the city. The list of perks and allowances included in the LIC Assistant Salary Slip are as follows.

  • House Rent Allowance 
  • City Compensatory Allowance
  • LTC
  • Cash Medical Benefit
  • Graduation Increment
  • Group Medi-claim
  • Group Personal Accident Insurance
  • Defined Contributory Pension
  • Gratuity
  • Group Insurance
  • Vehicle Loan (2-wheeler) as per rules

LIC Assistant Salary 2023 Deductions

There is a specific amount deducted from the LIC Assistant Gross Salary to determine the actual in hand salary. Here is the list of amounts deducted from the LIC Assistant Salary 2023 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

cyber securit

Deductions

Amount

NPS-DCP Optees

Rs. 3825

Mediclaim

Rs. 158.92

New GI Scheme

Rs. 97

GTIS' 97 Rish Pr

Rs. 196

Opynl Mediclaim

Rs. 613.92

GID Premium

Rs. 1840

SR A/C Credit

Rs. 0.22

Total Deductions

Rs. 6731.06

LIC Assistant Salary 2023 Increments

LIC Assistant is a popular post among candidates who aspire to join the insurance sector. Candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will get increments annually based on various factors at different scales. However, they will be eligible for the increment until the basic pay reaches Rs 53,585. Here are the year-wise LIC Assistant Salary increments tabulated below.

SNo.

Basic Pay

Increments

Years

1

Rs. 27,840 (Initial Basic Pay)

Rs 840

1 year

2

Rs 28,680

Rs 915

2 years

3

Rs 30,510

Rs 1030

5 years

4

Rs 35,760

Rs 1195

2 years

5

Rs 38150

Rs 1455 

3 years

6

Rs 42,515

Rs 1510

2 years

7

Rs 45,535

Rs 1610

5 years

8

Rs 53,585 (Max. Basic Pay)

Till retirement

LIC Assistant Job Profile

The candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will be responsible for performing the various duties of Clerical Staff, including Cashier, Single Window Operator, Customer Service Executive, etc. Here is the list of roles and responsibilities, including in the LIC Assistant Job Profile, as follows.

  • To perform clerical duties of Cashier, Single Window Operator, and Customer Service Executive.
  • To handle cash counters and back-end office work at LIC Offices.
  • To perform all the tasks like recovery, account work and other duties as assigned by the higher officials.
  • To address customer issues and management problems.
  • To provide assistance in handling the online and offline transactions.
  • To manage all the important documents related to policies, accounts, settlements, claims, etc.

LIC Assistant Probation Period

Candidates appointed for the LIC Assistant post will undergo probation for 1 year. The probation period will be extended upto 2 years. Upon completing the probation period successfully, the newly recruited candidates will become permanent employees and get various benefits, allowances, and increments as per the revised rules.

LIC Assistant Promotion and Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates employed for the LIC Assistant post. Apart from the lucrative salary package, they will also receive various benefits and job security. Many candidates aspire to join the insurance sector owing to the attractive LIC Assistant salary, job profile, and promotion opportunities.

Related Articles,

LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off

FAQ

What is the pay scale for LIC Assistant Salary 2023?

The initial basic pay of LIC Assistant Salary after the 11th Bipartite Settlement will be Rs. 27,840 per month.

What is LIC Assistant In Hand Salary 2023?

The LIC Assistant in hand salary ranges between Rs.39,000 to Rs 42,000 per month.

What is the LIC Assistant Job Profile 2023?

The LIC Assistant Job Profile 2023 includes performing clerical duties of Cashier, Single Window Operator, and Customer Service Executive, handling cash counters and back-end office work at LIC Offices, etc.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next