LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023: Prelims, Mains Previous Year Cutoff Marks

LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023: The LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) Assistant exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in India for aspirants wishing to join the insurance sector. Understanding previous year cutoff trends is essential for your preparation because the LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off serves as a standard for candidates, in making the preparation strategy increase the chance of success.

The cut off varies as per the category of candidates and there are various factors which help in deciding the cut off such as the number of candidates taking the paper, number of vacancies, difficulty level of paper, etc.

LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023

LIC Assistant cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the recruitment body that candidates need to score to qualify for the next stage of the examination. As per the reports LIC Assistant in 2023 will be held in two stages i.e. prelims and main. The cutoff marks for each stage will be decided by the recruitment body. Below we have tabulated the data to give an overview of LIC Assistant 2023.

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Post Name LIC Assistant Category LIC Assistant Cut Offf Selection Process Prelims and Mains Maximum Marks Prelims - 100 Mains - 200 Duration Prelims - 60 minutes Mains - 150 minutes Negative Marking 1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

LIC Assistant Prelims Cut Off

The very first phase of the selection procedure is the preliminary exam. English Language/Hindi Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Aptitude are each of its three sections. Candidates must get the minimum qualifying marks set by LIC to pass this stage, which varies based on the number of vacancies and the level of difficulty of the exam.

LIC Assistant Mains Cut Off

Those who clear the preliminary exam proceed to the main exam. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Hindi Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, and Quantitative Aptitude are some of the sections included in the main examination. To get featured in the final merit list get must clear the mains cut off as decided by the recruitment body.

Factors Affecting LIC Assistant Cut Off

While deciding the cutoff marks of the examination many things are kept in mind like the total number of vacancies, number of forms filled, difficulty level of examination and obviously the performance of the candidate. Let us discuss in detail about the factors

Total Number of Vacancies

The number of vacancies that LIC releases directly affects the cutoff scores. In comparison with a situation where there are only fewer openings, an increased number of vacancies may result in a slightly lower cut-off.

Difficulty Level of the Exam

In both the preliminary and main exams, the difficulty level of the question paper has an important role in deciding the cut-off. A lower cut-off may be because of the difficult exams, while a higher cut-off may be because of the easier examinations.

Number of Forms Filled

If the competition is high in the examination then it will lead to higher cutoff marks while low competition will itself have lower cut off marks

Candidate Performance

The cut off can be affected by the performance of candidates in a particular year. The cut off could go up if the overall performance is excellent, and vice versa.

LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off

To get valuable insights into previous cut off marks let us analyse the trend

LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut off 2019

Below table contains the zone wise cut off as released by the recruitment body for zone wise LIC Assistant 2019 prelims exam

Zone Division Minimum Qualifying Marks (Prelims) Northern Zone (Jammu, Kashmir, Laddakh, Himanchal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan) Delhi (Delhi & Haryana) 64 Amritsar 61 Karnal 63 Jodhpur 59 Rohtak 63 Ajmer 54 North Central Zone (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand) Agra – Lucknow – Meerut 61 Gorakhpur 50 Dehradun – Kanpur – Faizabad 50 East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, Odissa) Begusarai – Bhubaneshwar 61 Muzaffarpur – Hazaribaug – Patna 2 60 Cuttack – Patna 1 53 Central Zone (Madhya Pradesh, Chattishgarh) Jabalpur 57 Bilaspur – Western Zone (Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa) Amravati – Gandhinagar –

Tips to Secure LIC Assistant Cut Off Marks

To secure high cut off marks we have listed the some of tips after getting suggestions from experts

Robust Study Plan

Make a comprehensive study plan covering each section of the examination syllabus. Give each topic enough time, and concentrate on improving your areas of weakness.

Practice with Mock Tests

To improve your speed and accuracy, practise with mock tests on regularly. Mock tests allow you to track your progress and identify your weak points.

Better Time Management

Be cautious about how you spend your time during the exam. Allocate some time for every section and avoid concentrating unnecessarily on a single question. This can be done with regular practice of mocks

Revise Thoroughly

Before the exam day, read all the subjects. Last-minute revisions help with recall and confidence-boosting.