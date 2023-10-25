LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023: Prelims, Mains Previous Year Cutoff Marks

LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023: The LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) Assistant exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in India for aspirants wishing to join the insurance sector. Understanding previous year cutoff trends is essential for your preparation because the LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off serves as a standard for candidates, in making the preparation strategy increase the chance of success.
The cut off varies as per the category of candidates and there are various factors which help in deciding the cut off such as the number of candidates taking the paper, number of vacancies, difficulty level of paper, etc.
LIC Assistant Cut Off 2023
LIC Assistant cut off marks are the minimum marks decided by the recruitment body that candidates need to score to qualify for the next stage of the examination. As per the reports LIC Assistant in 2023 will be held in two stages i.e. prelims and main. The cutoff marks for each stage will be decided by the recruitment body. Below we have tabulated the data to give an overview of LIC Assistant 2023.
|
LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
LIC Assistant
|
Category
|
LIC Assistant Cut Offf
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims and Mains
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims - 100
Mains - 200
|
Duration
|
Prelims - 60 minutes
Mains - 150 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
LIC Assistant Prelims Cut Off
The very first phase of the selection procedure is the preliminary exam. English Language/Hindi Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Aptitude are each of its three sections. Candidates must get the minimum qualifying marks set by LIC to pass this stage, which varies based on the number of vacancies and the level of difficulty of the exam.
LIC Assistant Mains Cut Off
Those who clear the preliminary exam proceed to the main exam. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Hindi Language, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge, and Quantitative Aptitude are some of the sections included in the main examination. To get featured in the final merit list get must clear the mains cut off as decided by the recruitment body.
Factors Affecting LIC Assistant Cut Off
While deciding the cutoff marks of the examination many things are kept in mind like the total number of vacancies, number of forms filled, difficulty level of examination and obviously the performance of the candidate. Let us discuss in detail about the factors
Total Number of Vacancies
The number of vacancies that LIC releases directly affects the cutoff scores. In comparison with a situation where there are only fewer openings, an increased number of vacancies may result in a slightly lower cut-off.
Difficulty Level of the Exam
In both the preliminary and main exams, the difficulty level of the question paper has an important role in deciding the cut-off. A lower cut-off may be because of the difficult exams, while a higher cut-off may be because of the easier examinations.
Number of Forms Filled
If the competition is high in the examination then it will lead to higher cutoff marks while low competition will itself have lower cut off marks
Candidate Performance
The cut off can be affected by the performance of candidates in a particular year. The cut off could go up if the overall performance is excellent, and vice versa.
LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off
To get valuable insights into previous cut off marks let us analyse the trend
LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut off 2019
Below table contains the zone wise cut off as released by the recruitment body for zone wise LIC Assistant 2019 prelims exam
|
Zone
|
Division
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Prelims)
|
Northern Zone (Jammu, Kashmir, Laddakh, Himanchal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan)
|
Delhi (Delhi & Haryana)
|
64
|
Amritsar
|
61
|
Karnal
|
63
|
Jodhpur
|
59
|
Rohtak
|
63
|
Ajmer
|
54
|
North Central Zone (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand)
|
Agra
|–
|
Lucknow
|–
|
Meerut
|
61
|
Gorakhpur
|
50
|
Dehradun
|–
|
Kanpur
|–
|
Faizabad
|
50
|
East Central Zone (Bihar, Jharkhand, Odissa)
|
Begusarai
|–
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
61
|
Muzaffarpur
|–
|
Hazaribaug
|–
|
Patna 2
|
60
|
Cuttack
|–
|
Patna 1
|
53
|
Central Zone (Madhya Pradesh, Chattishgarh)
|
Jabalpur
|
57
|
Bilaspur
|
–
|
Western Zone (Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa)
|
Amravati
|
–
|
Gandhinagar
|
–
Tips to Secure LIC Assistant Cut Off Marks
To secure high cut off marks we have listed the some of tips after getting suggestions from experts
Robust Study Plan
Make a comprehensive study plan covering each section of the examination syllabus. Give each topic enough time, and concentrate on improving your areas of weakness.
Practice with Mock Tests
To improve your speed and accuracy, practise with mock tests on regularly. Mock tests allow you to track your progress and identify your weak points.
Better Time Management
Be cautious about how you spend your time during the exam. Allocate some time for every section and avoid concentrating unnecessarily on a single question. This can be done with regular practice of mocks
Revise Thoroughly
Before the exam day, read all the subjects. Last-minute revisions help with recall and confidence-boosting.