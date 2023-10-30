LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 PDF Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern. The prelims syllabus subjects are Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning and Hindi or English Language.
The candidates will be appointed for the LIC Assistant post based on their performance in prelims and mains exam followed by the pre-recruitment medical examination. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains to cover all the aspects of the exam. It will allow them to prepare the topics important from the exam perspective.
In this article, we have compiled the LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview
Here is the major overview of the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for ease of the aspirants.
|
LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India
|
Post Name
|
Assistant
|
Vacancies
|
To be updated soon
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Pre-Recruitment Medical Exam
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims-100 marks
Mains-200 marks
|
Negative Marking
|
Prelims: No Negative Marking
Mains: 1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer
LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF
The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus consists of three subjects, i.e. Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning, English or Hindi Language. Candidates must download the LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics with a robust strategy in the decided time. Download the topic-wise syllabus pdf tabulated below.
|
LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus
LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Prelims
The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects: i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The LIC Assistant preliminary exam consists of objective questions conducted online. Check the detailed LIC Assistant syllabus for the prelims exam below.
|
LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Numerical Ability
|
Average
Profit, loss and discount
Simple and compound interest
Percentage
Partnership
Stocks and shares
Ratio and proportion
Mixture and Alligation
Speed, Time and Distance
Logarithms
Trigonometry
Permutation and combinations
Components of algebra
Probability
Mensuration
|
Logical Reasoning Ability
|
Coding Decoding
Blood relations
Input and output
Data Interpretation
Figure Series
Analogy
Passage and conclusions
Word formation
Classification
Statement and conclusions
Statement and assumptions
Time sequence and ranking
Classification
Alphabetic Series
Number series
Assertion
Odd figure out
Sitting arrangement
Syllogism
Direction Test
Decision-making
Clocks
Miscellaneous
|
English or Hindi Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Rearrangement of passage
Passage completion
Deriving conclusion
Theme Detection
Homonyms
Synonyms
Antonyms
Word formation
Spelling
Fill in with suitable words
Idioms and phrases
Sentence correction
Spotting errors
Grammar
Active and passive voice
Direct and indirect speech
LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Mains
The LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF is divided into five subjects: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language. Check the detailed LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for the Mains exam discussed below.
|
LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General and Financial Awareness
|
Economic terminologies and abbreviations
Indian Banking System’s history
Important Dates and Days
Knowledge of national financial institutions such as RBI, IRDA, SEBI, FSDC etc.
Indian Financial System
Banking Terms
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Monetary policies and recent credit
History
Geography
Awards and Honors
Pivotal Government Schemes on India’s money and capital market
Knowledge of International organisations such as the World Bank, IMF, United Nations, Asian Development Bank etc.
Current affairs of international and national importance.
|
Computer Aptitude and Reasoning Ability
|
Blood relations
Coding decoding
Alphabetic Series
Number series
Analogy
Statement and conclusions
Figure Series
Data Interpretation
Decision-making
Classification
Passage and conclusions
Statement and arguments
Statement and assumptions
Time sequence and ranking
Syllogism
Word formation
Classification
Direction
Input and output
Odd figure out
Assertion
Sitting arrangement
Miscellaneous
|
General English
|
Reading Comprehension
Deriving conclusion
Passage completion
Theme detection
Homonyms
Spelling
Sentence correction
Rearrangement of passage
Synonyms
Antonyms
Idioms and phrases
Fill in with suitable words
Word formation
Spotting errors
Active and passive voice
Direct and indirect speech
Grammar
Phrases and idioms
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Percentage
Stocks and shares
Time and distance
Average
Ratio and proportion
Simple and compound interest
Profit, loss and discount
Mixture and allegation
Partnership
Probability
Permutation and combinations
Logarithms
Height and Distances
Volume and surface area
Mensuration
Components of algebra
Trigonometry
Clocks
LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
- The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.
- It consists of three sections i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
- There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the prelim exam.
|
LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Duration
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Others
|
1
|
English Language/Hindi Language
|
30
|
30
|
English/Hindi
|
11
|
12
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English/Hindi
|
13
|
14
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English/Hindi
|
13
|
14
|
20 minutes
LIC Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2023
- The LIC Assistant Mains Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.
- It consists of five sections: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language.
- There shall be a negative marking of ¼ marks for wrong answers in the main exam.
|
LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Duration
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Others
|
1
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
English/Hindi
|
14
|
16
|
30 minutes
|
2
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
English
|
14
|
16
|
30 minutes
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
English/Hindi
|
14
|
16
|
30 minutes
|
4
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
English/Hindi
|
14
|
16
|
30 minutes
|
5
|
Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi
|
14
|
16
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 hours and 30 Minutes
How to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023
Acing the LIC Assistant exam can be a daunting task. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this recruitment drive, but only a few can ace it owing to high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, one should adhere to the latest LIC Assistant syllabus to cover all the exam-relevant topics. Here is the best strategy to ace the LIC Assistant exam with flying colours.
- Analyse the LIC Assistant syllabus and create a list of important topics based on the weightage and difficulty level.
- Choose reliable books to learn the fundamentals of all the topics specified in the syllabus.
- Attempt online test series and previous papers regularly to track their performance and weak areas that require improvements.
- Create short notes when studying the topics and revise them regularly for better results.
Best Books to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023
Candidates must get their hands on the best LIC Assistant books and learning materials recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to cover all the aspects of the LIC Assistant syllabus in the stipulated time period. Check the subject-wise LIC Assistant books shared below.
|
LIC Assistant Books
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
|
General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna
Related Articles,
|LIC Assistant Previous Year Cut Off
|LIC Assistant Salary