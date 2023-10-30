LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 PDF Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

LIC Assistant Syllabus: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will conduct prelims, mains, and medical exams to recruit Assistants in LIC. The prelims syllabus includes topics from Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning and Hindi or English Language. Download the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

The candidates will be appointed for the LIC Assistant post based on their performance in prelims and mains exam followed by the pre-recruitment medical examination. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains to cover all the aspects of the exam. It will allow them to prepare the topics important from the exam perspective.

In this article, we have compiled the LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview

Here is the major overview of the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for ease of the aspirants.

LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF Exam Conducting Body Life Insurance Corporation of India Post Name Assistant Vacancies To be updated soon Selection Process Prelims Mains Pre-Recruitment Medical Exam Maximum Marks Prelims-100 marks Mains-200 marks Negative Marking Prelims: No Negative Marking Mains: 1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF

The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus consists of three subjects, i.e. Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning, English or Hindi Language. Candidates must download the LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics with a robust strategy in the decided time. Download the topic-wise syllabus pdf tabulated below.

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF Download

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Prelims

The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects: i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The LIC Assistant preliminary exam consists of objective questions conducted online. Check the detailed LIC Assistant syllabus for the prelims exam below.

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics Numerical Ability Average Profit, loss and discount Simple and compound interest Percentage Partnership Stocks and shares Ratio and proportion Mixture and Alligation Speed, Time and Distance Logarithms Trigonometry Permutation and combinations Components of algebra Probability Mensuration Logical Reasoning Ability Coding Decoding Blood relations Input and output Data Interpretation Figure Series Analogy Passage and conclusions Word formation Classification Statement and conclusions Statement and assumptions Time sequence and ranking Classification Alphabetic Series Number series Assertion Odd figure out Sitting arrangement Syllogism Direction Test Decision-making Clocks Miscellaneous English or Hindi Language Reading Comprehension Rearrangement of passage Passage completion Deriving conclusion Theme Detection Homonyms Synonyms Antonyms Word formation Spelling Fill in with suitable words Idioms and phrases Sentence correction Spotting errors Grammar Active and passive voice Direct and indirect speech

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Mains

The LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF is divided into five subjects: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language. Check the detailed LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for the Mains exam discussed below.

LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023 Subject Important Topics General and Financial Awareness Economic terminologies and abbreviations Indian Banking System’s history Important Dates and Days Knowledge of national financial institutions such as RBI, IRDA, SEBI, FSDC etc. Indian Financial System Banking Terms Physics Chemistry Biology Monetary policies and recent credit History Geography Awards and Honors Pivotal Government Schemes on India’s money and capital market Knowledge of International organisations such as the World Bank, IMF, United Nations, Asian Development Bank etc. Current affairs of international and national importance. Computer Aptitude and Reasoning Ability Blood relations Coding decoding Alphabetic Series Number series Analogy Statement and conclusions Figure Series Data Interpretation Decision-making Classification Passage and conclusions Statement and arguments Statement and assumptions Time sequence and ranking Syllogism Word formation Classification Direction Input and output Odd figure out Assertion Sitting arrangement Miscellaneous General English Reading Comprehension Deriving conclusion Passage completion Theme detection Homonyms Spelling Sentence correction Rearrangement of passage Synonyms Antonyms Idioms and phrases Fill in with suitable words Word formation Spotting errors Active and passive voice Direct and indirect speech Grammar Phrases and idioms Quantitative Aptitude Percentage Stocks and shares Time and distance Average Ratio and proportion Simple and compound interest Profit, loss and discount Mixture and allegation Partnership Probability Permutation and combinations Logarithms Height and Distances Volume and surface area Mensuration Components of algebra Trigonometry Clocks

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.

It consists of three sections i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the prelim exam.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Section Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Duration SC/ST/PwBD Others 1 English Language/Hindi Language 30 30 English/Hindi 11 12 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 English/Hindi 13 14 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 English/Hindi 13 14 20 minutes

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2023

The LIC Assistant Mains Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.

It consists of five sections: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language.

There shall be a negative marking of ¼ marks for wrong answers in the main exam.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Section Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks Duration SC/ST/PwBD Others 1 General/ Financial Awareness 40 40 English/Hindi 14 16 30 minutes 2 General English 40 40 English 14 16 30 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 English/Hindi 14 16 30 minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 40 40 English/Hindi 14 16 30 minutes 5 Hindi Language 40 40 Hindi 14 16 30 minutes Total 200 200 2 hours and 30 Minutes

How to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023

Acing the LIC Assistant exam can be a daunting task. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this recruitment drive, but only a few can ace it owing to high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, one should adhere to the latest LIC Assistant syllabus to cover all the exam-relevant topics. Here is the best strategy to ace the LIC Assistant exam with flying colours.

Analyse the LIC Assistant syllabus and create a list of important topics based on the weightage and difficulty level.

Choose reliable books to learn the fundamentals of all the topics specified in the syllabus.

Attempt online test series and previous papers regularly to track their performance and weak areas that require improvements.

Create short notes when studying the topics and revise them regularly for better results.

Best Books to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023

Candidates must get their hands on the best LIC Assistant books and learning materials recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to cover all the aspects of the LIC Assistant syllabus in the stipulated time period. Check the subject-wise LIC Assistant books shared below.

LIC Assistant Books Subject Book Names English Objective General English by SP Bakshi Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal Computer Knowledge Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts General Awareness Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

