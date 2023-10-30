LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 PDF Download Subject-Wise Topics, Check Exam Pattern

LIC Assistant Syllabus: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will conduct prelims, mains, and medical exams to recruit Assistants in LIC. The prelims syllabus includes topics from Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning and Hindi or English Language. Download the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India releases the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern. The prelims syllabus subjects are Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning and Hindi or English Language. 

The candidates will be appointed for the LIC Assistant post based on their performance in prelims and mains exam followed by the pre-recruitment medical examination. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains to cover all the aspects of the exam. It will allow them to prepare the topics important from the exam perspective.

 

In this article, we have compiled the LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF for prelims and mains along with the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 Overview

Here is the major overview of the LIC Assistant Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 tabulated below for ease of the aspirants.

LIC Assistant Syllabus PDF

Exam Conducting Body

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Post Name

Assistant

Vacancies

To be updated soon

Selection Process

Prelims 

Mains

Pre-Recruitment Medical Exam

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100 marks

Mains-200 marks

Negative Marking

Prelims: No Negative Marking

Mains: 1/4th mark will be deducted for wrong answer

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF

The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus consists of three subjects, i.e. Numerical Ability, Logical Reasoning, English or Hindi Language. Candidates must download the LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus PDF to cover all the topics with a robust strategy in the decided time. Download the topic-wise syllabus pdf tabulated below.

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus

PDF Download

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Prelims

The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus is divided into three subjects: i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The LIC Assistant preliminary exam consists of objective questions conducted online. Check the detailed LIC Assistant syllabus for the prelims exam below.

LIC Assistant Prelims Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

Numerical Ability

Average

Profit, loss and discount

Simple and compound interest

Percentage

Partnership

Stocks and shares

Ratio and proportion

Mixture and Alligation

Speed, Time and Distance

Logarithms

Trigonometry

Permutation and combinations

Components of algebra

Probability

Mensuration

Logical Reasoning Ability

Coding Decoding

Blood relations

Input and output

Data Interpretation

Figure Series

Analogy

Passage and conclusions

Word formation

Classification

Statement and conclusions

Statement and assumptions

Time sequence and ranking

Classification

Alphabetic Series

Number series

Assertion

Odd figure out

Sitting arrangement

Syllogism

Direction Test

Decision-making

Clocks

Miscellaneous

English or Hindi Language

Reading Comprehension

Rearrangement of passage

Passage completion

Deriving conclusion

Theme Detection

Homonyms

Synonyms

Antonyms

Word formation

Spelling

Fill in with suitable words

Idioms and phrases

Sentence correction

Spotting errors

Grammar

Active and passive voice

Direct and indirect speech

LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for Mains

The LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF is divided into five subjects: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language. Check the detailed  LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023 for the Mains exam discussed below.

LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023

Subject

Important Topics

General and Financial Awareness

Economic terminologies and abbreviations

Indian Banking System’s history

Important Dates and Days

Knowledge of national financial institutions such as RBI, IRDA, SEBI, FSDC etc.

Indian Financial System

Banking Terms

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Monetary policies and recent credit

History

Geography

Awards and Honors

Pivotal Government Schemes on India’s money and capital market

Knowledge of International organisations such as the World Bank, IMF, United Nations, Asian Development Bank etc.

Current affairs of international and national importance.

Computer Aptitude and Reasoning Ability

Blood relations

Coding decoding

Alphabetic Series

Number series

Analogy

Statement and conclusions

Figure Series

Data Interpretation

Decision-making

Classification

Passage and conclusions

Statement and arguments

Statement and assumptions

Time sequence and ranking

Syllogism

Word formation

Classification

Direction

Input and output

Odd figure out

Assertion

Sitting arrangement

Miscellaneous

General English

Reading Comprehension

Deriving conclusion

Passage completion

Theme detection

Homonyms

Spelling

Sentence correction

Rearrangement of passage

Synonyms

Antonyms

Idioms and phrases

Fill in with suitable words

Word formation

Spotting errors

Active and passive voice

Direct and indirect speech

Grammar

Phrases and idioms

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentage

Stocks and shares

Time and distance

Average

Ratio and proportion

Simple and compound interest

Profit, loss and discount

Mixture and allegation

Partnership

Probability

Permutation and combinations

Logarithms

Height and Distances

Volume and surface area

Mensuration

Components of algebra

Trigonometry

Clocks

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

  • The LIC Assistant Prelims Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.
  • It consists of three sections i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.
  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the prelim exam.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Section

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Duration

SC/ST/PwBD

Others 

1

English Language/Hindi Language

30

30

English/Hindi 

11

12

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

English/Hindi

13

14

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English/Hindi

13

14

20 minutes

LIC Assistant Mains Exam Pattern 2023

  • The LIC Assistant Mains Exam consists of objective-type questions. It will be conducted online.
  • It consists of five sections: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language.
  • There shall be a negative marking of ¼ marks for wrong answers in the main exam.

LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Section

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Duration

SC/ST/PwBD

Others 

1

General/ Financial Awareness

40

40

English/Hindi

14

16

30 minutes

2

General English

40

40

English

14

16

30 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

English/Hindi

14

16

30 minutes

4

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

40

40

English/Hindi

14

16

30 minutes

5

Hindi Language

40

40

Hindi

14

16

30 minutes

Total

200

200

  

2 hours and 30 Minutes

How to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023

Acing the LIC Assistant exam can be a daunting task. Every year, lakhs of candidates apply for this recruitment drive, but only a few can ace it owing to high competition against limited vacancies. Thus, one should adhere to the latest LIC Assistant syllabus to cover all the exam-relevant topics. Here is the best strategy to ace the LIC Assistant exam with flying colours.

  • Analyse the LIC Assistant syllabus and create a list of important topics based on the weightage and difficulty level.
  • Choose reliable books to learn the fundamentals of all the topics specified in the syllabus.
  • Attempt online test series and previous papers regularly to track their performance and weak areas that require improvements.
  • Create short notes when studying the topics and revise them regularly for better results.

Best Books to Cover LIC Assistant Syllabus 2023

Candidates must get their hands on the best LIC Assistant books and learning materials recommended by their subject experts and mentors. This will help them to cover all the aspects of the LIC Assistant syllabus in the stipulated time period. Check the subject-wise LIC Assistant books shared below.

LIC Assistant Books

Subject

Book Names

English

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examination by RS Aggarwal

Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Computer Knowledge

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

FAQ

What is the LIC Assistant Syllabus for Prelims?

The LIC Assistant prelims syllabus 2023 is divided into three subjects: i.e. English Language/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

What is the LIC Assistant Syllabus for Mains?

The LIC Assistant Mains Syllabus 2023 PDF is divided into five subjects: i.e. General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and computer Aptitude, and Hindi Language.

Is there any negative marking in the LIC Assistant Mains Exam?

Yes. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for an incorrect answer in the LIC Assistant Mains Exam.

