List of Top 10 Science Colleges in Delhi University & Know more about Courses, Cutoff

The University of Delhi is a popular study destination for aspirants seeking graduation and post-graduation degrees in Science courses. There are 60+ colleges in Delhi University for which aspirants can enroll during the current DU 2021 admission season. However, the list of Science colleges in Delhi University will help you choose the best option where you will be able to pursue the science course of your choice.
In this article, you will be able to find out the list of DU colleges that have established a benchmark in delivering quality education in the fields of Science stream. Find out the list of top 10 science colleges in Delhi University, DU science courses and know the expected cutoff as mentioned under:-
Top 10 Science Colleges in Delhi University
St. Stephen's College - North Campus
One of the oldest and popular colleges of Delhi University, St. Stephen’s is among the top three colleges that has been affiliated to Delhi University and offers one of the best exposure to the B.Sc aspirants. Here is the list of courses offered by St. Stephen's College for the UG applicants:-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cutoff
|
B.Sc. in Chemistry
|
96.33
|
B.Sc. in Mathematics
|
97
|
B.Sc. in Physics
|
96.5
Miranda House - North Campus
The only girl's prominent college, Miranda House is best-known for delivering a conducive environment for pursuing studies in B.Sc Courses. Some of the top courses and their expected cutoff is mentioned as under:-
The list of UG science courses offered by Miranda House can be checked below -
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96.67
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
96.75
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
96.67
Sri Venkateswara College - South Campus
When it comes to pursuing Science stream courses from Delhi University, one cannot miss the vibe of Venky college and the faculty and infrastructural support the aspirants receive from the college administration. Here is the list of top B.Sc Courses Offered by Sri Venkateswara College (Venky college).
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
96.75
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
97.33
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
94
Hindu College - North Campus
Established in the year 1899, Hindu college is one of the most preferred destinations of the University of Delhi in the North Campus. B.Sc Courses offered by the Hindu College are mentioned as under:-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. in Chemistry
|
97.33
|
B.Sc. in Mathematics
|
97.75
|
B.Sc. in Physics
|
98.33
|
B.Sc. in Botany
|
96
|
B.Sc. in Physical Sciences
|
96.66
Hansraj College - North Campus
The Hansraj College has earned a repute for years in the campus to be at the top, also offers science courses to the aspirants looking for admission to B.Sc courses. Find out the expected cutoff for admission to Hansraj Science courses:-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
96.5
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96.33
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Anthropology
|
93
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
97.33
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Computer Science
|
97
Gargi College - South Campus
Gargi College affiliated with the University of Delhi has been honoured with Star College Status by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. And with this achievement, science aspirants could not find a better place to pursue courses in the field of Science.
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
92.66
|
B.Sc. in Physical Sciences
|
92
Ramjas College - North Campus
In addition to commerce courses, Ramjas College makes the right choice to pursue the science courses in DU for the candidates seeking undergraduate programs in the North Campus.
Here is the list of courses and expected cutoff of Ramjas College-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Statistics
|
96.5
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
95
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
97
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
DDU has been educating candidates in several domains of interest since 1990 offers excellency in the B.Sc courses. Candidates can check the list of UG science courses offered by DDU College along with the expected cutoff:-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
96
|
B.Sc. in Mathematical Science
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
90
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics
|
96
|
B.Sc. in Computer Science
|
96
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee established SGTB Khalsa College in 1951 and it gained popularity among the science aspirants due to the state-of-the-art facilities offered in the domain of B.Sc.
Take a look at the list of UG science courses here:-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. in Computer Science
|
98
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
95.33
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics
|
97
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
93
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Acharya Narendra Dev College has been listed as one of the top science colleges of Delhi University when it comes to pursuing B.Sc Courses from the varsity. Know the list of UG science courses along with the expected cutoff 2021-
|
Name of the Course
|
Expected Cut-off
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics
|
91
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry
|
96
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany
|
90
|
B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics
|
96
