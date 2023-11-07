Lucknow University Result 2023 OUT at lkouniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Odd Semester Marksheet

Lucknow University Result 2023 OUT: University of Lucknow (UNOM) declared the results of odd semesters for various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Tech on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

Lucknow University result 2023: University of Lucknow commonly known as Lucknow University (LU) has recently released the results of all the semesters of various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, LLB. University of Lucknow Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Lucknow University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, University of Lucknow released the results of all semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their LU result 2023 on the official website of the University- lkouniv.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, B.Ed, M.Ed, LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Lucknow University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the examination option given on the menu bar and click on the results

Step 3: Select odd semester result 2022-23

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Course Result Links UG/PG/Professional odd semesters result Click here

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow commonly known as Lucknow University (LU) is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Lucknow University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine, Faculty of Ayurveda, Faculty of Unani