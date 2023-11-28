Madras High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification For 75 Research Law Assistant Vacancies

Madras High Court Recruitment 2023 is out for 75 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Research Law Assistant

Madras High Court Recruitment 2023: The Madras High Court has released the recruitment notification for 75 Research Law Assistants on adhoc basis for a period of one year on its official website. The application process for recruitment for the above position starts on November 24 on the official website and the last date to submit the application form via email and post is December 8, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - Madras High Court.org

Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Recruitment 2023

Madras High Court notification for the recruitment of 75 Research Law Assistants has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 6, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Madras High Court Posts Name Research Law Assistant Total Vacancies 75 Mode of Application Offline Vacancy Announced on November 24, 2023 Application Start Date November 24, 2023 Application End Date December 8, 2023

Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 75 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Research Law Assistant Notification Download PDF Research Law Assistant Application Form Click Here

Vacancies For Madras High Court Research Law Assistant

Applications are invited to fill 75 vacancies of Research Law Assistant to the Hon'ble Judges, High Court, Madras both in the Principal Seat at Madras and at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Madurai), on adhoc basis, for a period of one year.

What is the Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details.

Educational Qualification: The Candidate should be a Graduate in Law (under 10+2+3+3, 10+2+5, 10+2+4+3 or any other recognized pattern at the decision of the committee) from a recognized University in the Indian Union, and should be recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as an Advocate or Attorney of an Indian Court.

Age Limit: The candidate applying for the must not have attained the age of 30 years as of July 1, 2023.

Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview which will conducted at the Principal Seat at Chennai or at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Madras High Court Research Law Assistant Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be Rs 30000 per month. Other than this no other perk and allowances will be paid to the candidates.

Steps to Apply for the Madras High Court Research Law Assistant

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.mhc.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button

Step 2: Click on the download the application form of Research Law Assistant

Step 5: Fill out the application send to the email address - mhclawclerkrec@gamil.com and through the post to - The Registrar General, High Court, Madras - 600104

The omission of any step of sending the copy will lead to the rejection of the application