MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 9, 2025, 18:31 IST

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026: The written exam consists of 200 MCQs from four subjects, namely Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. Check the latest MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern here.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the MAH MBA CET exam for students seeking admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. Candidates who are preparing for this entrance test should check the MAH MBA CET syllabus and exam pattern before formulating any exam approach. It will help them identify the relevant topics and strategise for their preparation accordingly. Typically, the syllabus is divided into four sections, namely Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. Candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs within 150 minutes in this entrance test. Further details about the MAH MBA CET syllabus are discussed on this page.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announces the syllabus and marking scheme for the MAH CET 2026 in the official notification PDF. Reviewing the syllabus is crucial as it allows aspirants to streamline their preparation. Here is the quick overview of the MAH MBA CET syllabus shared below for reference purposes.

Components

Details

Exam Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Exam Name

MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam

Purpose

Admission to MBA/MMS courses in various institutes in Maharashtra

Exam Mode

Online

Question Type

Multiple-Choice

Number of Questions

200

Negative Marking Scheme

No

MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 (Expected)

Candidates should analyse the MAH MBA CET exam pattern to gain insights into exam mode, question format, number of questions, marking scheme, and other parameters. The entrance test will be conducted online, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. The medium of CET will be English. The test duration will be 150 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the test. Here is the expected exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam tabulated below for the ease of the candidates:

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Logical Reasoning

75

75

Abstract Reasoning

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 PDF

Having free access to the MAH MBA CET syllabus PDF will allow candidates to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It helps them study only the exam-specific topics and use the remaining time to revise and practice questions. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected)

The MAH MBA CET syllabus is divided into four sections, namely Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. You should master all the topics of every section to strengthen your knowledge and improve your chances of success in the exam. Here is the topic-wise syllabus for MAH MBA CET 2026 shared below for the clarity of the candidates.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Logical/Abstract Reasoning

The Logical/Abstract Reasoning section is designed to evaluate a candidate’s critical thinking ability and logical skills. This section may also have questions related to figures and diagrams, and verbal reasoning. Some of the important topics are as follows:

  • Symbol-based Comparison

  • Selection Criteria

  • Venn Diagram

  • Linear and Circular Arrangement

  • Direction

  • Coding/Decoding

  • Conditional Coding

  • Syllogisms

  • Verbal Ability

  • Input/Output

  • Sequential Output

  • Series Completion

  • Blood Relations

MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude section is designed to judge candidates' ability to understand numbers, do numerical calculations, and knowledge of various arithmetic problems. It includes the following topics:

  • Arithmetic

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Numbers

  • Algebra

  • Geometry

  • Data Sufficiency

  • Percentage

  • Quantitative Reasoning

  • Mensuration

  • Probability

  • Data Interpretation Graphs, Charts, Tables

MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section is designed to evaluate candidates’ comprehension skills, grammar concepts, and vocabulary. Some of the important topics are as follows.

  • Grammar

  • Vocabulary

  • Sentence completion

  • Synonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Comprehension of passages

  • Fill in the blanks

  • Para Jumbles

  • Odd Sentence

  • Phrase replacement

  • Para Jumble, etc

How to Cover the MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026?

Candidates should formulate an effective strategy to cover the MAH MBA CET syllabus within the decided time in order to prioritise question-solving in real time. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in this entrance test with flying colours:

  • Analyse the MAH CET syllabus to focus only on exam-oriented topics.

  • Prepare an effective timetable and stick to it until the exam is over.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to improve solving speed and accuracy.

  • Create short notes of all concepts for quick revision.

Best Books for MAH MBA CET Syllabus?

There are various books out there for the preparation of the MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam. It should include a clear explanation of all the concepts with solved examples and practice questions. Here is the list of the best MAH MBA CET books to crack the entrance test:

  • How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT book by Arun Sharma

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

  • How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma

  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Aggarwal

  • How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Arun Sharma

  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
