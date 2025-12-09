MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Important Topics

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts the MAH MBA CET exam for students seeking admission to the Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra. Candidates who are preparing for this entrance test should check the MAH MBA CET syllabus and exam pattern before formulating any exam approach. It will help them identify the relevant topics and strategise for their preparation accordingly. Typically, the syllabus is divided into four sections, namely Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. Candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs within 150 minutes in this entrance test. Further details about the MAH MBA CET syllabus are discussed on this page.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 Highlights The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announces the syllabus and marking scheme for the MAH CET 2026 in the official notification PDF. Reviewing the syllabus is crucial as it allows aspirants to streamline their preparation. Here is the quick overview of the MAH MBA CET syllabus shared below for reference purposes. Components Details Exam Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Exam Name MAH MBA CET 2026 Exam Purpose Admission to MBA/MMS courses in various institutes in Maharashtra Exam Mode Online Question Type Multiple-Choice Number of Questions 200 Negative Marking Scheme No MAH MBA CET Exam Pattern 2026 (Expected) Candidates should analyse the MAH MBA CET exam pattern to gain insights into exam mode, question format, number of questions, marking scheme, and other parameters. The entrance test will be conducted online, consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. The medium of CET will be English. The test duration will be 150 minutes. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers in the test. Here is the expected exam pattern for the MAH MBA CET 2026 exam tabulated below for the ease of the candidates:

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Logical Reasoning 75 75 Abstract Reasoning 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200 MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 PDF Having free access to the MAH MBA CET syllabus PDF will allow candidates to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics. It helps them study only the exam-specific topics and use the remaining time to revise and practice questions. Get the direct link to download the syllabus PDF on this page. MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics (Expected) The MAH MBA CET syllabus is divided into four sections, namely Logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension. You should master all the topics of every section to strengthen your knowledge and improve your chances of success in the exam. Here is the topic-wise syllabus for MAH MBA CET 2026 shared below for the clarity of the candidates.

MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Logical/Abstract Reasoning The Logical/Abstract Reasoning section is designed to evaluate a candidate’s critical thinking ability and logical skills. This section may also have questions related to figures and diagrams, and verbal reasoning. Some of the important topics are as follows: Symbol-based Comparison

Selection Criteria

Venn Diagram

Linear and Circular Arrangement

Direction

Coding/Decoding

Conditional Coding

Syllogisms

Verbal Ability

Input/Output

Sequential Output

Series Completion

Blood Relations MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude section is designed to judge candidates' ability to understand numbers, do numerical calculations, and knowledge of various arithmetic problems. It includes the following topics:

Arithmetic

Ratio & Proportion

Numbers

Algebra

Geometry

Data Sufficiency

Percentage

Quantitative Reasoning

Mensuration

Probability

Data Interpretation Graphs, Charts, Tables MAH MBA CET Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section is designed to evaluate candidates’ comprehension skills, grammar concepts, and vocabulary. Some of the important topics are as follows. Grammar

Vocabulary

Sentence completion

Synonyms

Antonyms

Comprehension of passages

Fill in the blanks

Para Jumbles

Odd Sentence

Phrase replacement

Para Jumble, etc How to Cover the MAH MBA CET Syllabus 2026? Candidates should formulate an effective strategy to cover the MAH MBA CET syllabus within the decided time in order to prioritise question-solving in real time. Here are the tips and tricks to excel in this entrance test with flying colours: