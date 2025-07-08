MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Released at mahagenco.in, Download July 09 and 10 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Out: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO ) released the admit card download link for the Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist posts. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts against Advt. No.02/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 are crucial documents to appear in the exam hall and candidates are required to carry the same with a valid photo identity card as mentioned on the same. You can download your hall ticket from the official website of MAHAGENCO-https://www.mahagenco.in.
Download MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025
T0 download the MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025, you will have to provide your login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. We have provided you the link to download the MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2025 given below-
MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Overview
To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the MAHAGENCO recruitment drive for Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist vide Advt. No.02/2025, we’ve shared an overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO )
|Post Name
|Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist
|Advt. No.
|02/2025
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|July 09 and 10, 2025
|Admit Card Status
|Released
|Login Credentials Required
|Registration Number and Date of Birth
|Official Website
|https://www.mahagenco.in
How to Download MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHAGENCO-https://www.mahagenco.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Admit Card' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your MAHAGENCO Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.
