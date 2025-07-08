MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Released at mahagenco.in, Download July 09 and 10 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Download: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO ) released the admit card download link for the Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist posts. Exam is scheduled to be held on July 09 and 10, 2025. Check hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Jul 8, 2025, 13:13 IST

MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Out: The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO ) released the admit card download link for the Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist posts. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts against Advt. No.02/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials. MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 are crucial documents to appear in the exam hall and candidates are required to carry the same with a valid photo identity card as mentioned on the same. You can download your hall ticket from the official website of MAHAGENCO-https://www.mahagenco.in.

Download MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025

T0 download the MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025, you will have to provide your login credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. We have provided you the link to download the MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2025 given below-

MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 MAHAGENCO Chemist Admit Card 2025 Overview

To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the MAHAGENCO recruitment drive for Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist vide Advt. No.02/2025, we’ve shared an overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Organization Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO )
Post Name Dy Exe. Chemist, Asst Chemist & Jr Chemist
Advt. No. 02/2025 
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
 Exam Date   July 09 and 10, 2025
Admit Card Status Released
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://www.mahagenco.in

How to Download MAHAGENCO Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHAGENCO-https://www.mahagenco.in
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Admit Card' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your MAHAGENCO Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.

