Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 for GDMO & Specialists, Download MCL Doctor Notification @mahanadicoal.in
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021 has published the recruitment notification for General Duty Medical and Specialist Posts for 21 vacancies. Candidates can check Eligibility, Application Process, Online Application Link Here.
Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has published a notification for recruitment to the various posts of General Duty Medical and Specialist Posts. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts as per the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done through the online interview scheduled on 20 May 2021. Candidates are required to apply offline for the aforesaid posts before appearing in the interview. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Notification Number: MCL/EE 1202U59a; Dated: 30.04.202L
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021
- Video Interview Date: 20 May 2021
Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- General Duty Medical Officer (Doctors with MBBS Qualification): 16 Posts
- Specialists - 5 Posts
Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- General Duty Medical Officer: Doctors with MBBS Qualification.
- Specialists - MBBS from recognized lnstitute/College approved by Medical Council of India/State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree/Diplomate National Board (DNB)/Post Graduate Diploma with 03 years post qualification experience connected with Specialty from a hospital/clinic.
Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Salary
- General Duty Medical Officer: Rs.90,000/-
- Specialists - Rs. 1,25,000/-
Maximum age limit: 65 years as on the date of notification
Download Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The mode of selection will be based on the personal interview through Video Conference..The date of interview has been scheduled on 20.05.2021.
How to apply for Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the General Manager(P-EE), Executive Establishment Department, MCL, Hq, Post Office: Jagriti Vihar, Burla, Dist: Sambalpur, Odisha Pin- 758020 or on email lD: smee.mcl@coalindia.in, which should reach within the stipulated time by 15.05.2021. ( By 05.00 PM).