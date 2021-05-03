Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 for GDMO & Specialists, Download MCL Doctor Notification @mahanadicoal.in

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has published a notification for recruitment to the various posts of General Duty Medical and Specialist Posts. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts as per the prescribed format on or before 15 May 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done through the online interview scheduled on 20 May 2021. Candidates are required to apply offline for the aforesaid posts before appearing in the interview. Candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Notification Number: MCL/EE 1202U59a; Dated: 30.04.202L

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 May 2021

Video Interview Date: 20 May 2021

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer (Doctors with MBBS Qualification): 16 Posts

Specialists - 5 Posts

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Duty Medical Officer: Doctors with MBBS Qualification.

Specialists - MBBS from recognized lnstitute/College approved by Medical Council of India/State Medical Council with recognized Post Graduate Degree/Diplomate National Board (DNB)/Post Graduate Diploma with 03 years post qualification experience connected with Specialty from a hospital/clinic.

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Salary

General Duty Medical Officer: Rs.90,000/-

Specialists - Rs. 1,25,000/-

Maximum age limit: 65 years as on the date of notification

Download Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Offline Website

Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The mode of selection will be based on the personal interview through Video Conference..The date of interview has been scheduled on 20.05.2021.

How to apply for Mahanadi Coalfields Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the General Manager(P-EE), Executive Establishment Department, MCL, Hq, Post Office: Jagriti Vihar, Burla, Dist: Sambalpur, Odisha Pin- 758020 or on email lD: smee.mcl@coalindia.in, which should reach within the stipulated time by 15.05.2021. ( By 05.00 PM).