Maharashtra Board SSC Hindi Syllabus 2023 - Class 10th Syllabus Download

The Maharashtra Board SSC Hindi students can get here the complete syllabus for Class 10th, 2023.

Maharashtra Board SSC Hindi subject syllabus is available here for Class 10th. Hindi subject of Maharashtra Board SSC is a choice in the first language and carries 100 marks weightage.

The syllabus of Hindi subject for Maharashtra Board Class 10th is given weightage of 80 marks for Theory paper and 20 marks for practical/viva/projects.

Check here complete syllabus of Maharashtra Board SSC Hindi Subject as provided on this page below –

At the end you will also get a link to download the PDF of the syllabus.

Maharashtra Board SSC Hindi class 10th Syllabus

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Hindi Syllabus

The Class 10th Hindi Syllabus for Maharashtra Board includes –

Prose

Poetry

Reading and Comprehension

Grammar and writing skills

Conversation skills

Hindi language is taught to the students of Maharashtra board right from class 5 in school.

The syllabus is designed keeping in mind the student's age, interests and cognitive abilities at each stage.

The courses are taught with the goal to equip learners with classic and contemporary Hindi literature and make students aware about the old and new linguistic nuances in Hindi.

The syllabus is updated regularly by Maharashtra board keeping the aforementioned in mind.

Students of Maharashtra board SSC Hindi in class 10th should strictly stick to the syllabus for preparation.

