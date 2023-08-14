Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download Vanrakshak Response Sheet PDF at mahaforest.gov.in

Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department will release the vanrakshak response sheet on its official website www.mahaforest.gov.in. Check Direct Link to download Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023 and Oher Details.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Maharashtra forest guard answer key 2023 is expected to be released by the Maharashtra Forest Department on its official website shortly. The Maharashtra Forest Department conducted the ‘Maharashtra Forest Guard Exam 2023’ from 31st July 2023 to 11th August 2023. The candidates can check the answer key PDF here.

Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

Maharashtra Forest Department successfully conducted an online exam for the 2417 posts of Maharashtra Forest Guard from 31st July 2023 to 11th August 2023. Now the department is planning to release the Maharashtra forest guard answer key 2023 soon. In this article, we provide you the direct link to download Maharashtra Vanrakshak answer key 2023 PDF here.

Maharashtra Vanrakshak Exam 2023: Overview

The Maharashtra Forest Department has recently invited applications for various posts like Forest Guard, Accountant, Surveyor, and Stenographer. The department will fill up 2417 vacancies through the Maharashtra Forest Guard exam 2023. Here is an overview of the Maharashtra Forest Guard exam 2023.

Maharashtra Forest Guard exam 2023: Overview Exam Name Maharashtra Forest Guard Exam 2023 Recruitment Body Maharashtra Forest Department Educational Qualification 10th, 12th, Graduate Pass Total Vacancies 2417 Age Limit 18-27 Years Exam Date 31st July 2023 to 11th August 2023 Selection Process Written Exam.

Physical Fitness Test

Document Verification.

Medical Test Official Website www.mahaforest.gov.in

How To Check Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023 ?

Maharashtra Forest Guard Vanrakshak 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Forest Department. The candidates who appeared in the online exam conducted from 31st July 2023 to 11th August 2023 can check the Maharashtra Vanrakshak response sheet 2023 on its official website - www.mahaforest.gov.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to check the Maharashtra Forest Guard answer key 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahaforest.gov.in

Step 2: Search “News and Updates” on the home page

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Maharashtra Forest Guard answer key 2023’

Step 4: Answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the file and check the answers.

How to Submit Objection to Maharashtra Forest Guard Answer Key 2023?

If the candidate feels any mistake or discrepancy in the answer keys he/ she can raise objections. Maharashtra Forest Department provides a specific time window to file the objections. No objection will be considered after that deadline. The panel of experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared.