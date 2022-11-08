Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti 2022: Recruitment Notification Tomorrow @mahapolice.gov.in

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: Maharashtra Police will release the notification for Constable Posts on 09 November 2022. Check Updates Here.

Maharashtra Police Bharti Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Police has released a notice regarding Constable Recruitment 2021 on its official website. According to the official notice, will release the notification and other details regarding the recruitment of Constable and Constable Driver tomorrow i.e. 09 November 2022. The same will be published on the official websites of the police .e.policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and Mumbaipolice.gov.in.

In September, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, that the department will fill 8000 vacancies in the first phase and 12000 vacancies in the second phase under the state police force.

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

Maharashtra Police Constable Notice

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Application Dates

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Application Starting Date - to be announced

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Application Last Date - to be announced

Eligibility Criteria for Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti (Expected)

Eduicational Qualification:

Candidates who want to apply for Maharashtra Constable Recruitment 2022 should be 12th class passed.

For Maharashtra Police Driver posts, having a driving license along with experience in driving is mandatory

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Age Limit:

The age of candidates should be between 18 and 28 years.

Selection Process for Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti (Expected)

The selection will be done on the basis of, Written test, Physical Endurance Test, Character Certificate Verification, Medical TestsMedical Test etc.

The candidates would be able to check the online application date, exact eligibility criteria, selection criteria, and other details in the notification, once released.