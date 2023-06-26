Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Notification: 4644 Vacancies, Apply Online

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Notification is out for 4644 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023. 

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023
Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department have released the recruitment notification for 4644 Talathi. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 on the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in.

Candidates between 19 to 38 years of age and have done Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent are eligible to apply for Maharashtra Talathi Vacancy 2023. 

As per the Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment Notification 2023, the official website started the application process on June 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Maharashtra Talathi  Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department for Talathi Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Maharashtra Talathi Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website. 

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Overview

The notification is out for more than four thousand vacancies for the post of Talathi. The Talathi Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Organization

Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department

Name of the Post

Talathi

Total Vacancies

4644 Posts

Location

Maharashtra

Applying Mode

Online

Application Starting  Date

26 June 2023

Application Closing Date

17 July 2023

Official Website

mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the notification through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 4644 vacancies.

Download the official notification through the link given below. 

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment Download Here

Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Maharashtra Talathi 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Maharashtra Talathi 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

Maharashtra Talathi  Application Starting Date

26 June 2023

Maharashtra Talathi Last Date

17 July 2023

Maharashtra Talathi Exam Date

17 Aug 2023 to 12 Sep 2023

Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card

Available Soon

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the Maharashtra Talathi application form from the official website. The link to apply for  Maharashtra Talathi is available below. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. 

Maharashtra Talathi Application Link Apply Here

Maharashtra Talathi Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 4435 vacancies are available under Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023. The vacancy break  is tabulated below

Division

No of Posts

Nashik Division

985

Chatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Division (Aurangabad)

939

Konkan Division

838

Nagpur Division

727

Amravati Division

288

Pune Division

887

Total

4644

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. 

Candidates can check below the highlights of Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

Maharashtra Talathi Age Limit: 

The minimum age limit to apply is 19 years. While the maximum age limit is 38 years. However, for the backward class, it is 19 to 43 years. 

Maharashtra Talathi Educational Qualification: 

  • Graduation in any stream from a recognized University in India
  • MSCIT or Equivalent qualification
  • Fluent in reading, writing, and speaking Marathi Language

Maharashtra Talathi Selection Process 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.

Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 25,500-81,100/- per month

Maharashtra Talathi Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of questions

Marks

Marathi language

25

50

English language

25

50

Common Sense

25

50

Intellectual Test

25

50

Total

100

200

The candidates are advised to stay tuned to our page for all important updates regarding the recruitment, application for, exam and other.

 

