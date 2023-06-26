Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Notification: 4644 Vacancies, Apply Online

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023: Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department have released the recruitment notification for 4644 Talathi. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 on the official website - mahabhumi.gov.in.
Candidates between 19 to 38 years of age and have done Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent are eligible to apply for Maharashtra Talathi Vacancy 2023.
As per the Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment Notification 2023, the official website started the application process on June 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to carefully read the notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department for Talathi Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Maharashtra Talathi Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Overview
The notification is out for more than four thousand vacancies for the post of Talathi. The Talathi Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
|
Organization
|
Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department
|
Name of the Post
|
Talathi
|
Total Vacancies
|
4644 Posts
|
Location
|
Maharashtra
|
Applying Mode
|
Online
|
Application Starting Date
|
26 June 2023
|
Application Closing Date
|
17 July 2023
|
Official Website
|
mahabhumi.gov.in
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the notification through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 4644 vacancies.
Download the official notification through the link given below.
|Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment
|Download Here
Scroll down for the application link
Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check the Maharashtra Talathi 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Maharashtra Talathi 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
Maharashtra Talathi Application Starting Date
|
26 June 2023
|
Maharashtra Talathi Last Date
|
17 July 2023
|
Maharashtra Talathi Exam Date
|
17 Aug 2023 to 12 Sep 2023
|
Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card
|
Available Soon
Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Apply Online & Fees
Candidates can fill out the Maharashtra Talathi application form from the official website. The link to apply for Maharashtra Talathi is available below. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying.
|Maharashtra Talathi Application Link
|Apply Here
Maharashtra Talathi Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 4435 vacancies are available under Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023. The vacancy break is tabulated below
|
Division
|
No of Posts
|
Nashik Division
|
985
|
Chatrapati Shambhaji Nagar Division (Aurangabad)
|
939
|
Konkan Division
|
838
|
Nagpur Division
|
727
|
Amravati Division
|
288
|
Pune Division
|
887
|
Total
|
4644
Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Candidates can check below the highlights of Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.
Maharashtra Talathi Age Limit:
The minimum age limit to apply is 19 years. While the maximum age limit is 38 years. However, for the backward class, it is 19 to 43 years.
Maharashtra Talathi Educational Qualification:
- Graduation in any stream from a recognized University in India
- MSCIT or Equivalent qualification
- Fluent in reading, writing, and speaking Marathi Language
Maharashtra Talathi Selection Process 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview.
Maharashtra Talathi Salary 2023
Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 25,500-81,100/- per month
Maharashtra Talathi Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Number of questions
|
Marks
|
Marathi language
|
25
|
50
|
English language
|
25
|
50
|
Common Sense
|
25
|
50
|
Intellectual Test
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100
|
200
The candidates are advised to stay tuned to our page for all important updates regarding the recruitment, application for, exam and other.