MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2022 for Engineer Posts, Apply Offline

MAHATRANSCO is hiring Assistant Engineer, Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Chief General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Executive Director Posts. Details Here.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO), a wholly-owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government, has published the notifications for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trans.), Assistant Engineer (Telecom), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Chief Engineer (Trans), Superintending Engineer (Trans), Superintending Engineer (Civil), Chief General Manager (Information Technology), Chief General Manager (Security and Enforcement), Deputy General Manager (Information Technology), Executive Director (Operations) and Executive Director (Projects). Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 19 April 2022.

Mahatransco Recruitment Notifications Download:

AE Notification Download

Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer Notification Download

Chief General Manager, Deputy General Manager Notification

Executive Director Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Chief Engineer, Executive Director, Superintending Engineer, Chief General Manager, DGM - 19 April 2022

Last Date of Application for AE Posts - to be announced

Vacancy Details

Advertisement Number - 04/2022

Assistant Engineer (Trans) - 170

Assistant Engineer (Telecom) - 25

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 28

Advertisement Number - 03/2022

Chief Engineer (Trans) - 04

Superintending Engineer (Trans) - 11

Superintending Engineer (Civil) - 1

Advertisement Number - 02/2022

Chief General Manager (Information Technology) - 01

Chief General Manager (Security and Enforcement) - 01

Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) - 01

Advertisement Number - 01/2022

Executive Director (Operations)- 01

Executive Director (Projects) - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Mahatransco Engineer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Chief Engineer (Trans) - Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology Total 15 years experience in Power Sector. Out of which at least 5 years in the area of Power Transmission in Selection Posts like Executive Engineer & above out of which 1 year in the position of Superintending Engineer. OR 3 years in the position of Superintending Engineer

Superintending Engineer (Trans) - Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology Total 12 years experience in Power Sector. Out of which at least 5 years in the area of Power Transmission as Executive Engineer & Additional Executive Engineer OR 2 years as Executive Engineer.

Superintending Engineer (Civil) - Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering / Technology and its equivalent. Total 12 years experience in the field of civil works related to Power Sector. Out of which at least 5 years as Executive Engineer & Additional Executive Engineer OR 2 years as Executive Engineer.

Chief General Manager (Information Technology) - Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Computer / Information Technology / Computer Science & Engineering Or 3 years Post Graduate Degree in Master of Computer Applications / Computer Management / System Management. 15 years of working experience and in-depth knowledge in Software and database programming/ maintenance, Networking, Data Center Operations including Cloud Operations, software/ hardware licensing and ERP solution preferably SAP in a reputed organization/ industry out of which at least 5 years in selection post like System Analyst & above or equivalent or 3 years in the position of Deputy General Manager or equivalent.

Chief General Manager (Security and Enforcement) - Degree of a recognized university Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree in Law / Engineering Must be a serving or Ex-Military Officer from Army, Navy or Air Force having held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent.

Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) - B.E. in (Computer Engineering) / (Information Technology) / (Computer) / Computer Science & Engineering) or B. Tech. (Computer / IT) / or MBA with specialization in Finance/ Operational research/ IT/ Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from Project Management Institute or 3 years Post Graduation degree in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) from a recognized University/ Institute or its equivalent. Minimum 12 years’ experience.

Executive Director - Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology 15 years experience in the Power Sector. At least 5 years experience should have been in a high responsibility in Power Transmission in a position of Superintending Engineer and above out of which 1 year as a Chief Engineer (Trans).

Mahatransco Engineer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Executive Director - 59 years

CGM -50 years

Chief Engineer - 50 years

Superintending Engineer - 45 years

Application Fee

Open Caste Category - Rs. 800/-

Reserved Caste Category and EWS - Rs. 400/-

How to Apply for Mahatransco Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

Applications should be submitted to“The Chief General Manager (HR), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, Prakashganga, E-Block, Plot No, C-19, 7th floor, HR Department, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai400051”.