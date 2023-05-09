Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 OUT: 61.68% Pass, Check 1st, 2nd year Result with Hall Ticket Number on Mobile App, SMS, DigiLocker, Jagran Josh

Manabadi TSBIE Inter Results 2023 DECLARED: 61.68% Pass Percentage for TS IPE 2023. Check here Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year Result with Hall Ticket Number on Mobile App, SMS, DigiLocker and also get the direct result link at Jagran Josh with yourt Hall Ticket Number/ Roll number.

TS IPE Results 2023 ANNOUNCED: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 has been declared today, on May 9, 2023, at 11 AM.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results was declared by the Minister of Education Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy garu. Candidates can now access their results at various websites, as suggested by TSBIE.

Check the complete list of websites and other resources available to check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 with Roll Number. Also, get the direct result links here.

Official Links to Check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023

Since the TSBIE (Telangana Board) servers are likely to be overwhelmed after the declaration of results, students are advised to check their TS Inter Result 2023 results.

Credentials Required to Check TS IPE 2023 Result

To check the Manabadi Inter Result 2023, candidates should have the following details ready:

Roll Number/ Hall Ticket Number

TSBIE Help Desk: 040-24600110 Grievance: http://bigrs.telangana.gov.in Tele-manas Helpline Number: 14416

Latest Update:

TS Inter supplementary exam is expected to be conducted on June 4, 2023.

TS Inter result: Tele-manas helpline launched

Telangana Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the launch of Tele-manas Helpline Number to offer emotional and mental support to students who may feel overwhelmed during the exam period.

Where to Find TS Inter 2023 Hall Ticket Number? In case you do not remember your Manabadi TS Inter Hall Ticket number, you can check your TS Inter Result Admit Card or Hall Ticket. All information that you might require to access your TS 1st and 2nd-year results will be found here.

How to Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd-year Results 2023 Online with Hall Ticket Number? Step 1: Go to the official result websites of TSBIE Step 2: From the Home Page, go to the TS 1st Year Result/ TS 2nd Year Result link. Step 3: New window will open up asking for login credentials. Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Roll Number / Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DOB). Step 5: Download the Manabadi TS Inter Results Marksheet 2023 and save it for future reference.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2023 through Jagran Josh? Step 1: Visit telangana12.jagranjosh.com. Step 2: Enter your TS 1st and 2nd year result Roll Number as per Admit Card. Step 3: Submit the details and your result will open up on a new window. Step 4: Download and Save the Result for future reference.

How to Check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023 through SMS? Step 1: On the SMS application in your mobile phone, Step 2: Create a new SMS Step 3: Type the following: To check Telangana Inter 1st-Year result, type TSGEN1(registration number)

To check TS Inter 2nd-year result 2022, type TSGEN2(registration number) Step 4: Send the SMS to 56263 Step 5 Wait to receive your Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 on the same phone number.

How to Check TSBIE 1st, 2nd-Year Results 2023 through Mobile App? Step 1: If you are using an Android phone, open Google Play Store on your mobile phone and if you are an iOS user, open Apple App Store Step 2: Search for “T App Folio” and click on Download Step 3: After the download and installation process is complete, open the mobile application Step 4: Enter your login credentials, as per your Telangana Board admit card/hall ticket Step 5: Your result will open up on the same screen How to Check Telangana Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results on DigiLocker? Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download and open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address and Aadhaar number, else log in if you have already registered beforhand. Step 3: Create and enter your six-digit security PIN. Step 4: Login and go to the education’ category. Step 5: First choose TSBIE and then choose TS SSC exam category Step 6: Choose the TS SSC exam result 2023 category. Step 7: Enter your roll number and other login credentials required, as per your admit card / hall ticket. Step 8: Your result will open up and you can download it for future reference.

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023

Over 9 lakh students who registered for the TS 1st and 2nd Year result 2023 received their result today.

Candidates can download their marks memo online.

TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi: Important Statistics Tsbie.cgg.gov.in Result Out for 9,48,153 Candidates TS Inter Result 2023 has been declared for a total of 9,48,153 students who have appeared in the inter exams 2023. TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023: Overall Pass Percentage Drops to 63.49% The overall pass percentage for the Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year exam 2023 is 63.49%. This is a significant drop from the previous year's pass percentage of 67.16%. Check and compare the TS Inter Pass Percentage Statistics from past year and 2023 below: Year Total Students Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2023 3,80,920 73.46% 60.66% 63.49% 2022 4,63,370 75.86% 60% 67.1% Telangana Inter Result 2023: First Year Pass Percentage 61.68 Per Cent & Second Year Pass Percentage 63.49 Per Cent The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the inter 1st and 2nd year result. The overall pass percentage for 1st year is 61.68 per cent while for the 2nd year it is 63.49%. TS Inter Result 2023: 2.95 Lakh candidates Passed A total of 2.95 lakh out of 9,48,153 candidates have passed in the TS Inter Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year. TS Inter Results 2023: Minimum Passing Marks What is the pass percentage of TS Intermediate 2023? TSBIE candidate will be considered as qualified or passed in the Manabadi TS Intermediate examinations if they secure a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate and in each subject. TS IPE Result 2023 College-wise Pass Percentage Check College Wise Pass Percent in TS Inter Results 2023: Private Junior Colleges 63% TS-Residential Junior 92% Social Welfare Colleges 89% Government College 54% OBC Welfare Junior Colleges 87% Model Schools 66% AGVB Junior Colleges 77% Tribal Welfare 84% Minority Residential 83% Sports Junior Colleges 75% Central Government Junior Colleges 72%

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Grading System

Marks Range Percentage of Marks 750 and above marks 75% or above marks 600 to 749 marks More than or equal to 60% and less than 75% 500 to 599 marks More than or equal to 50% and less than 60% 350 to 499 marks More than or equal to 35% and less than 50%

TSBIE Inter Results 2023: Check Past Year Pass Percentage

The TS Inter 2nd year result pass percentage of the last 5 years are as follows: