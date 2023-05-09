Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 Expected To Be Held in June, Check Revaluation Updates Here

Telangana board (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter results on May 9, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking or can appear for supplementary exams by registering through the official website i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Check details here

TS Inter Result 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results today, May 9, 2023. Those students who have appeared for the Inter exams and are dissatisfied with the result or failed in Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can apply for revaluation or appear for compartment exams by registering through the official portal i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Telangana Inter 1st year exams were held between March 15 to April 3, 2023, and the 2nd year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4, 2023. According to the released data, the in the General stream, the overall pass percentage for the 1st year is 61.68%, while for the 2nd year it is 63.49%. However, it is expected that the TS Inter supplementary exam will be conducted on June 4, 2023, the official dates will be released soon.

Read More on this - TS Inter Results 2023 OUT బయలు: Check Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd Year ఫలితం Updates Here

TS Board Inter Result Supplementary Exams 2023

Students appearing for the supplementary/compartment exams are required to register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website. The compartmental examination application link will be available after the announcement of the Telangana board Inter 1st and 2nd year results. However, the results of the TS Inter supplementary exams 2023 will also be announced within a month of the commencement of the exam.

Telangana Board (TSBIE) Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream supplementary examinations will be conducted after the results are announced. TS Inter supplementary exams provide students with a chance at improving their marks in the final board examinations.

How to apply for TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the TS Board Inter supplementary exam can follow the steps given below to know the Telangana board Class 12th supplementary process:

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Telangana board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TS Inter supplementary application links available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by filling out the required login credentials details

Step 4: After this fill out all the details as asked in the supplementary registration form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as mentioned and make the payment of prescribed application fee

Step 6: Go through the TS Inter supplementary application form 2023 and then click on submit button

Step 7: Download the application form and print a hard copy for future use

TS Board 12th Result 2023 Revaluation

Students who have doubts in the marking scheme and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the revaluation or rechecking of the answer sheets after the declaration of the inter results. Students are required to submit the fee on the basis of the number of answer sheets they want to give for the scrutiny or rechecking process.

TS Board Inter Result 2023: Highlights

Name of the Board Telangana Board of Intermediate Education Exam TS Board Inter Result Supplementary Exams 2023 TS Inter Supplementary Exam 2023 June 4 (Expected) Telangana Board (TSBIE) Result Date 2023 May 9, 2023 Official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Also Read: TS Inter Toppers List 2023: 65.26 Percent 2nd Year Students Pass, Check Telangana Board Toppers Name

